ZestyAI Announces Agreement with Black Knight to Deliver Powerful Property Risk and Value Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, ZestyAI , the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced an agreement with preeminent software, data, and analytics provider Black Knight, Inc. The industry leader will make ZestyAI's property risk analytics platform, Z-PROPERTY™, available to its mortgage, real estate, and capital markets clients to provide timely property-condition reports and risk insights.

ZestyAI's Z-PROPERTY platform uses computer vision and machine learning to extract insights from aerial and satellite imagery for over 150 million residential and commercial properties. ZestyAI maintains a digital twin of every property in North America that is constantly updated as changes in property condition, maintenance, and upgrades impact each property's evolving value and risk.

Z-PROPERTY data gives Black Knight clients a huge advantage in assessing property condition. ZestyAI's technology looks at features, such as roof condition, from each individual property, providing property-specific insights that will give Black Knight's clients an easy and cost-effective way to augment their assessment of property value and risk throughout the entire mortgage life cycle.

"We're always looking to deliver even more powerful data and insights for our customers, and ZestyAI's property analytics platform immediately stood out," said Julian Grey, Executive Vice President, Mortgage & Capital Markets Product Management, Black Knight Data & Analytics. "Investors and creditors will now have instant access to detailed property condition data much earlier in the origination cycle. Offering ZestyAI's roof condition assessment and other insights is a huge win for our customers."

"Black Knight is the leading provider of rich data and analytics for the mortgage and real estate industries where real-time data and decisions are the new normal," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "We're proud to provide Black Knight's clients with our unique property insights to further improve speed and accuracy during every step of the home acquisition and financing process."

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI offers insurers and real estate companies access to precise intelligence about every property in North America. The company uses AI, including computer vision, to build a digital twin for every building across the country, encompassing 200 billion property insights accounting for all details that could impact a property's value and associated risks, including the potential impact of natural disasters. Visit zesty.ai for more information.

