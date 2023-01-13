Burke & Herbert Bank Names Chief Lending Officer and Head of Enterprise Risk

Greg Mellors and Jennifer Schmidt Promoted to Executive Team

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank announced the promotion of Greg Mellors and Jennifer Schmidt to the Bank's Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Risk, respectively.

"I am pleased with the role these two individuals have played in moving us forward as we continue to execute on the Bank's strategic vision. With the formation of our holding company, and recent growth initiatives, we are excited to now have Jennifer and Greg's involvement at the senior leadership level," commented David Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Greg Mellors joined the Bank in early 2021 as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial & Industrial Lending. With more than 20 years of commercial C&I and CRE lending experience, Mellors has focused on growing the Bank's commercial business and diversifying its risk. Key leaders on the Bank's C&I and CRE teams, including Mellors, were instrumental in the Bank's recent market expansion to Fredericksburg, Loudoun, and Richmond in Virginia and to Bethesda, MD.

Jennifer Schmidt joined the Bank in 2014 as the Chief Compliance Officer and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021. With an extensive background in financial services and as an engineer and consultant, she brings a holistic approach to her role. Schmidt has worked diligently to ensure the Bank's compliance risk programs are best in class. In her new role she is charged with taking an enterprise wide view of risk and will continue to lead the Bank's compliance team.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp . is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company . Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

