LeithCars.com Stays on Course with VIRginia International Raceway

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) and LeithCars.com are racing into the 2023 track season, with LeithCars.com revving up their continued commitment as Official Automotive Dealership Partner.

LeithCars.com is the Official Automotive Dealership Partner of VIR. (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to continue our partnership with LeithCars.com as they mirror many of the same values we do. We both put customers first, always try to provide the best value, and care deeply about our employees," said Connie Nyholm, VIR Co-Owner and CEO. "This partnership has provided great benefits for all parties and really, we're just getting started."

VIR opened in 1957 as one of the country's first permanent road racing circuits, offering professional and amateur auto and motorcycle racing, as well as a wide range of track events. VIR was recently chosen as one of Car and Driver's top six road courses in the nation, drawing tens of thousands of spectators each year.

The continuing partnership comes with opportunities for Leith employees and customers alike. In 2022, Leith Techs on Track gave Leith automotive service employees the chance to learn and drive their cars on VIR's courses. The event was such a success, the follow-up event has already been planned.

Also, customers who purchase a new or used vehicle from any Leith dealership can get complimentary track delivery at VIR, where they can drive their car on the track with seasoned VIR professionals.

Leith COO Danny Williams also sees the partnership as a win-win. "Our ongoing partnership with VIR offers us unique experiences not only for our customers, but also for our employees who work hard."

To learn more about LeithCars.com at VIR, including upcoming complimentary track delivery dates, event schedule, and a track-day checklist, go to https://www.leithcars.com/vir-now.html.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business founded in Raleigh, LeithCars.com has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, employing over 1,900 from the area. Named the #1 place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh Metro area for six years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, with 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.LeithCars.com.

