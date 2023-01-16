BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MOUNTAIN BROOK, ALA.

At 356 Hollywood Blvd.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its first Mountain Brook outpatient clinic today at 356 Hollywood Blvd.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

The Hollywood-Mountain Brook clinic, as it is called, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 205-855-0101 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, pediatric care, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management, migraine/headache management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Amanda Johnson earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Duke University and is a specialized vestibular physical therapist.

With nine years of clinical experience, Johnson is certified in LSVT BIG for treating Parkinson's disease and in functional dry needling. Her clinical interests include neurological outpatient care, pediatric and motor development rehabilitation, and migraine/concussion rehabilitation.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation