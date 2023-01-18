ConvergeOne Announces Executive Transitions

Jeffrey Russell Appointed as CEO to Succeed John McKenna, who is Retiring

Salvatore Lombardi Appointed CFO

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Russell as Chief Executive Officer. Russell succeeds John McKenna, who is retiring but will remain on the company's Board of Directors as an Executive Director.

Russell was most recently President and CEO of Accenture Canada, where he led all aspects of Accenture's business delivering strong market share growth, while significantly growing top-line revenue and profitability. Prior to this, he was CEO of Accenture's Products division across North America. He has lived and worked extensively across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and brings more than 35 years of client management, services development and innovation experience along with a deep understanding of guiding complex global organizations across the technology ecosystem.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jeffrey as ConvergeOne's new CEO," said Lars Haegg, Managing Partner of CVC Capital Partners, majority owner of ConvergeOne. "Jeffrey's client-service focus and his customer-driven approach to transformation will enable him to lead ConvergeOne into its next chapter. His strong people and client-led values and collaborative, inclusive leadership align closely with ConvergeOne's purpose-driven culture. And we would also like to thank John for his leadership in successfully scaling ConvergeOne, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise as a member of the Board."

Russell has a proven history of leading organizations and teams to create and implement innovative solutions for clients across the Data and Analytics, Cloud, Security and Customer and Employee Experience spaces, building out differentiated industry-based capabilities and strengthening relationships with leading technology ecosystem partners. Prior to his 25 years at Accenture, Russell held several leadership roles in management consulting and strategic advisory. He holds a BSC and MSC in industrial engineering from the University of Manitoba, and has held board roles at Catalyst Canada, a global non-profit that helps organizations accelerate progress for women in the workplace, Junior Achievement USA and the Frost Science Museum in Miami.

Over McKenna's 14 years at ConvergeOne, he has led the company to revenue growth from $250 million to $1.8 billion, leveraged intellectual property to increase the breadth of its collaboration, cloud, digital infrastructure and other proprietary solutions, successfully integrated several acquisitions and launched a pivotal transformation initiative.

The company also announced the appointment of Salvatore Lombardi as CFO. Lombardi succeeds Jeff Nachbor, who is retiring after nine years as CFO. Nachbor will continue in an advisory role through the first quarter of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Lombardi is a seasoned finance executive with more than 20 years of success as a global financial and operational leader. He was most recently CFO of cxLoyalty, a global leader in loyalty and engagement programs, where he helped execute several strategic transformation initiatives.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a leading IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. We've spent decades building upon our technology offerings which span the core technology markets- customer experience, cybersecurity, data center, enterprise networking, and unified communications.

About CVC

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm with a network of 25 offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US, with approximately €125 billion of assets under management. Since its founding in 1981, CVC has secured commitments in excess of €163 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. Funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 100 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of approximately €100 billion and employ more than 550,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

