LENNAR NOW SELLING AT LOUDOUN PLACE IN INDIANAPOLIS, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at Loudoun Place. Located in Lawrence Township, off East 46th Street, between N. German Church Road and N. County Line Road, this master-planned community combines versatile home designs and outdoor recreational amenities to create an unparalleled living experience. Interested homebuyers should schedule a tour to learn more about this community today.

Lennar is now selling at Loudoun Place, a master-planned community combining versatile home designs and outdoor recreational amenities to create an unparalleled living experience. Loudoun Place offers seven unique single-family floorplans ranging from 1,673 to 3,054 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and up to 3 baths. Prices start in the high $200,000s. (PRNewswire)

"With amenities including a resident-only pool, picnic shelter and two playgrounds, this one-of-a-kind community offers residents an idyllic setting for homeowners to enjoy the great outdoors in the comfort of their own community," said Craig Jensen, Indianapolis Division President. "Natural views abound, including a mile-long walking trail and three scenic ponds. Loudoun Place is truly an ideal place to call home."

Loudoun Place offers seven unique single-family home designs from Lennar's Venture Collection, including the debut of the Irvington plan. Floorplans range from 1,673 to 3,054 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and up to 3 baths. Select home designs include main level guest suites, studies, and lofts. Prices start in the high $200,000s.

These energy-efficient, carefully crafted home designs offer versatile living space that can be tailored to suit a variety of lifestyles and individual needs. All homes feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package with upgraded finishes, fixtures and styling details: quartz counters in kitchens and baths, upgraded stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring in main living areas, smart home technology and energy-saving features.

Loudoun Place is adjacent to Winding Ridge Elementary School and close to many local shops, restaurants, and recreational options— including those along the Pendleton Pike corridor. Other local highlights include Winding Ridge Golf Club and Fort Harrison State Park, a 1,700-acre park that features two national historic districts, walking and jogging trails, picnic areas and fishing in Fall Creek. With easy access to downtown Indianapolis and area highlights such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Children's Museum and Indianapolis Zoo, this convenient setting makes Loudoun Place ideal for future residents.

For more information and to register to receive updates, please call (317) 659-3230 or visit the Loudoun Place community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

