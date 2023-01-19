eSAT Global Joins IMC, Spreads Awareness of Low-cost GEO Satellites in IoT

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSAT Global, Inc., a provider of low-cost GEO satellite connectivity for IoT devices, has joined the IoT M2M Council, the largest community of qualified IoT buyers, to enable collaboration with leading IoT industry practitioners to develop the best satellite solutions for their needs. eSAT Global's mission is to bring direct-to-satellite connectivity to mass-IoT devices using geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellites, which offer greater capacity at lower per-message costs than alternatives, and without a need for terrestrial base stations or satellite launches.

eSAT's service is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. eSAT's partners are developing applications utilizing the company's global connectivity, including asset tracking, environmental protection, and public safety. For its part, the IMC rank-and-file membership of 25,000 enterprise users and product makers (OEMs) covers 27 different vertical-markets that deploy IoT technology around the world.

"I have admired the IoT M2M Council and their leadership within the IoT Industry and feel privileged to be invited to join the Board of Governors," said Rick Somerton, eSAT Global's CEO. "Our aim is to do something that no satellite company has been able to do and that is take satellite connectivity to large-scale application with hundreds of millions of connected devices. I hope that, partnered with IMC members, we will successfully grow our businesses together."

eSAT Global joined the IMC's activities at the Consumer Electronics Show, held 5-8 January in Las Vegas, USA. The IMC is the exclusive IoT partner for the show, organizing the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion, which will be one of the largest IoT events in 2023. The trade group also organized conference programming, panels, interviews, networking events, during "IoT Week @ CES".

"We welcome eSAT Global to the IMC Board of Governors," said Romil Bahl, the IMC Chairman and president and CEO of KORE, an influential IoT solutions provider. "Our group has gained a lot of interest from satellite connectivity providers looking to expand the reach of their solutions and we look forward to hearing more about this exciting GEO technology."

About the IoT M2M Council

The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector. Board companies include 1NCE, A1 Digital, Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, eSAT Global, floLIVE, Fibocom, Ground Control, Gurtam, GXC, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, KYOCERA AVX, Losant, Microsoft Azure, MultiTech, Pelion, Pod Group, Quectel, Sateliot, Somos, Tata Communications, Telit, Utimaco, and Vodafone.

