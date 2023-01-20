EQ + AST is recognized as a Top Employer 2023 in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Top Employers have been announced and EQ + AST has been recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S., alongside its global parent company, Equiniti, in the UK and India.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and how it exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Andrew Stephenson, Chief People Officer at Equiniti commented: "We're delighted to join some of the world's leading organisations in being certified as a Top Employer for 2023. We're committed to making Equiniti a fantastic place to work and this really validates our continued investment in our people. We have some huge initiatives this year to transform employee experience even further, so we certainly won't be resting on our laurels."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023."

The program has certified and recognized 2,053 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents.

About EQ + AST

EQ + AST are the partners of choice across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. Together, we are a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private companies as well as corporate issuers and mutual funds. EQ + AST offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, equity compensation services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. Affiliates include, D.F. King and Co., Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com and www.equiniti.com/us.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 053 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

View original content:

SOURCE EQ + AST