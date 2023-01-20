John Keenan Set To Release 5th Album, "Mind of a Madman II"

The 5th Album from rapper/producer John Keenan will be available January 30 featuring X-Raided, Krizz Kaliko and Samantha Dalton.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve years after the release of Mind of a Madman I, rapper & producer John Keenan is back with the second installment of his Mind of a Madman series. The 14-track hip-hop album features a mix of pop and r&b influences spanning a wide range of emotions and themes. From the comedic "Turd Ferguson" to the seriousness of "Try & Find Love" with Samantha Dalton, this album is a journey inside the mind of an artist always looking to push the boundaries of hip hop.

A sure to be must-have for any eclectic hip hop lover, mark your calendars for January 30th and get ready to experience "Mind of a Madman II" on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen to Mind of a Madman II- HERE

About John Keenan

John Keenan is a rapper and producer who is known for his thought- provoking lyrics and unique approach to hip-hop. Born in Great Bend, Kansas, John discovered his musical talent at a young age and began honing his craft. After attending Kansas State University where he developed his skills as an artist, producer, and engineer, he released, "Mind of a Madman I."

He released his first EP, "One Day At A Time" in 2011 followed by his debut album, "Where I Went Wrong." In 2013, he released his sophomore album "Imagination to the Nation," before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, where he began working on his third album, "The Illusion of Logic." The third album entirely produced by John, released in 2016 featuring guest appearances from Mark Keenan, Twisted Insane and Whitney Peyton. In 2018, his 4th fully self produced album, "Late Bloomer" was released and he joined Illest Uminati on the Northwest Warpath Tour. 2020 saw the release "The Lucky Rubberband EP" and the single "What They Say" with brother Mark Keenan featuring Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

John Keenan is an artist constantly pushing the boundaries of hip-hop. His music is honest and relatable. His decade plus track record of consistency is a testament to his longevity and staying power.

