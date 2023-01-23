Ardagh Metal Packaging launches new can size to support beverage brands

New 19.2 oz.(568ml) aluminum beverage can offering enables further retail differentiation, while delivering leading sustainability metrics

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging North America (AMP - NA) is extending its already substantial product line for beverage brand customers by launching a new 19.2 oz.(568ml) beverage can.

The new can size, expected to serve strong growth in the single serve channel, represents the first time a 19.2 oz. (568ml) can has been manufactured in the United States by AMP. The product provides an offering between the more traditional sizes of 16 oz. and 24 oz., and is supporting brands looking to expand in such categories as beer, ciders, hard seltzers and water, to name a few. The new product also benefits from inherent beverage can sustainability characteristics such as leading recycle rates and recycled content rates. Beverage cans also deliver ideal filling, distribution and retail display economics, further strengthening customer business objectives.

AMP - NA CEO Claude Marbach says the extension of the company's product line is in response to the continued focus on sustainability by consumers and the growth opportunities for cans across numerous beverage categories. "This is also a clear indication of AMP's commitment to customers," he said. "We're enabling brands to further differentiate their product on retail shelves by choosing from a wide array of sizes, graphics and tab and end options. This new 19.2 oz. (568ml) size is indicative of this commitment, where AMP serves as a one-stop partner in enabling our customers to achieve their brand and bottom line targets."

The new 19.2 oz. (568ml) beverage can will be produced at AMP's new Huron, OH, manufacturing facility and will be available by the end of the first quarter.

For more information about AMP, please access www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

