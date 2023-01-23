Global Nonprofit NFTE selected as World Economic Forum Education 4.0 Lighthouse

The entrepreneurship education organization pushes the barriers of inclusivity

and innovation within 21st century education

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global nonprofit that has been igniting the entrepreneurial mindset in young people since 1987, has been selected as one of The World Economic Forum's Education 4.0 Lighthouses. Awarded for its World Series of Innovation (WSI), an initiative centered on challenging young minds to solve some of the biggest challenges humanity faces, NFTE is committed to creating unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures.

"We're honored to be among this group of leaders revolutionizing and modernizing education," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president and CEO of NFTE. "Global entrepreneurship education initiatives like WSI are catalysts for change in the 21st century and uplift marginalized communities. WSI is rooted in advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and can help cultivate a future of peace, prosperity, equity and sustainability through the power of youth engagement. We're grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with visionaries paving the way for transformational change."

Ahead of this year's summit in Davos, as leaders reshape learning for youth, The World Economic Forum's Education 4.0 Alliance selected 16 organizations as Education 4.0 Lighthouses that represent innovators employing forward-thinking and transformative practices to reimagine the childhood learning experience. These organizations actively scale and bring visibility to policies, practices and collaborations, igniting progress toward future-ready learning and providing inspiration to anyone wishing to improve the quality of education.

Each fall, NFTE's WSI initiative invites young people to help change the world through entrepreneurial thinking by submitting innovative ideas for solutions to the world's most pressing issues, such as eradicating poverty and achieving equality and justice. The initiative's mission is to advance 17 UN goals that together form a roadmap to a better future and call for the protection of the planet and equity for all. In 2022, youth from 65 countries answered the call. Finalists among this year's 1,249 submissions representing 59 countries will be announced Feb. 10 at innovation.nfte.com . With anyone age 13-24 eligible to submit ideas, NFTE upholds that youth engagement is the solution to advancing the future of education.

