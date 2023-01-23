Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023. This is the 113th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.7%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with our organic loan growth this quarter of $178.9 million, or 1.7%, spread across all loan categories. In addition, our net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.57%, and asset quality metrics remain solid.  We have also taken additional measures to reduce expenses and improve our efficiency.  We recently announced the further optimization of eight offices within our branch network to be completed in April 2023.  In-branch activity continues to slow as customers prefer to transact through online and mobile channels.  In addition, we have re-aligned our workforce to correspond with our strategic direction as a commercial bank, further streamlining our operations.  These efforts generated $4.2 million of severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.2 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2023."
Mr. Torchio continued, "These necessary measures will reduce our overall workforce by approximately 12% and generate approximately $16.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2023. These operating expense savings are expected to be reinvested in the Company's strategic initiatives during 2023, focused on shifting our balance sheet mix and continuing our journey as a full-service commercial bank. This shift includes further buildout of our core middle market C&I strategy throughout our footprint with full relationship banking, including enhanced treasury management services. In addition, we will further scale small business lending with particular focus on Small Business Administration (SBA) financing and secondary market sales, as well as the recent addition of our new equipment finance team with specialty finance expertise throughout the east coast"
Net interest income increased by $20.4 million, or 21.1%, to $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 3.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in yield was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased to 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.89% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses increased by $10.9 million, reflecting an expense of $9.0 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models, including a reduction in home and used vehicle values.  The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $126.9 million, or 34.9%, to $236.2 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, from $363.2 million, or 3.6% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $85.9 million, or 0.8% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2022 from $96.9 million, or 1.0% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced net charge-offs during the current quarter of $806,000, or 0.03% on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $5.6 million, or 0.22% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year, for an overall net improvement of $4.8 million.
Noninterest income increased by $816,000, or 3.0%, to $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our other operating income of $1.7 million, or 53.5%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily the result of gains from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations and improvements in other fee income. Partially offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $1.6 million, or 77.5%, to $477,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other expenses of $2.8 million, or 210.5%, and an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million, or 50.9%. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off-balance sheet exposure. The increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense was a result of severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction, as previously noted.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.3 million, or 14.1%, to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current quarter.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $20.7 million, or 13.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, when net income was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 8.80% and 0.94% compared to 9.91% and 1.08% for the prior year. This decrease in net income was the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $29.7 million, primarily as a result of the provision credit in 2021 related to the release of reserves built-up during COVID-19. In addition, noninterest income decreased by $32.0 million, or 22.4%, largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021.  Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was an $11.0 million reduction in mortgage banking income due to the volatile interest rate environment causing unfavorable pricing in the secondary market and a slowdown in mortgage loan activity in general.  Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was an increase in net interest income by $29.4 million, or 7.5%, to $420.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $391.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in net interest income was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.41% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets by $17.6 million.  Lastly, noninterest expense decreased by $4.9 million, or 1.4%, to $340.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $344.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 despite an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $2.2 million, or 62.7%, related to the branch and personnel optimization expense and an increase in other expenses of $7.3 million related primarily to the buildup of credit loss reserves for unfunded loans with off balance sheet exposure.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$       139,365


118,549


1,279,259

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,431,728, $1,466,883 and $1,565,002, respectively)

1,218,108


1,251,791


1,548,592

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,384, $771,238 and $751,513, respectively)

881,249


899,411


768,154

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,238,722


2,269,751


3,596,005

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

9,913


15,834


25,056

Residential mortgage loans

3,488,686


3,386,064


2,969,564

Home equity loans

1,297,674


1,284,989


1,319,931

Consumer loans

2,168,655


2,116,238


1,838,748

Commercial real estate loans

2,823,555


2,812,830


3,015,484

Commercial loans

1,131,969


1,125,570


847,609

Total loans receivable

10,920,452


10,741,525


10,016,392

Allowance for credit losses

(118,036)


(109,819)


(102,241)

Loans receivable, net

10,802,416


10,631,706


9,914,151

FHLB stock, at cost

40,143


19,281


14,184

Accrued interest receivable

35,528


29,536


25,599

Real estate owned, net

413


450


873

Premises and equipment, net

145,909


146,173


156,524

Bank-owned life insurance

255,062


255,015


256,213

Goodwill

380,997


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

8,560


9,491


12,836

Other assets

205,574


210,744


144,126

Total assets

$   14,113,324


13,953,144


14,501,508

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,993,243


3,094,120


3,099,526

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,686,431


2,812,730


2,940,442

Money market deposit accounts

2,457,569


2,577,013


2,629,882

Savings deposits

2,275,020


2,327,419


2,303,760

Time deposits

1,052,285


1,067,110


1,327,555

Total deposits

11,464,548


11,878,392


12,301,165







Borrowed funds

681,166


150,036


139,093

Subordinated debt

113,840


113,753


123,575

Junior subordinated debentures

129,314


129,249


129,054

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

47,613


29,647


44,582

Accrued interest payable

3,231


831


1,804

Other liabilities

182,126


191,450


178,664

Total liabilities

12,621,838


12,493,358


12,917,937

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,028,848, 126,921,989 and
126,612,183 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,270


1,269


1,266

Additional paid-in capital

1,019,647


1,017,189


1,010,405

Retained earnings

641,727


632,476


609,529

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(171,158)


(191,148)


(37,629)

Total shareholders' equity

1,491,486


1,459,786


1,583,571

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,113,324


13,953,144


14,501,508

Equity to assets

10.57 %


10.46 %


10.92 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.03 %


7.88 %


8.43 %

Book value per share

$           11.74


11.50


12.51

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.67


8.42


9.40

Closing market price per share

$           13.98


13.51


14.16

Full time equivalent employees

2,160


2,191


2,332

Number of banking offices

150


150


170

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$     117,137


106,943


95,574


88,174


95,295

Mortgage-backed securities

8,603


8,683


7,158


6,360


5,743

Taxable investment securities

840


838


715


677


640

Tax-free investment securities

701


709


683


674


688

FHLB stock dividends

419


148


82


81


82

Interest-earning deposits

153


1,295


1,684


467


467

Total interest income

127,853


118,616


105,896


96,433


102,915

Interest expense:










Deposits

3,871


3,157


3,341


3,751


4,295

Borrowed funds

6,938


2,710


2,290


2,059


1,964

Total interest expense

10,809


5,867


5,631


5,810


6,259

Net interest income

117,044


112,749


100,265


90,623


96,656

   Provision for credit losses

9,023


7,689


2,629


(1,481)


(1,909)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

108,021


105,060


97,636


92,104


98,565

Noninterest income:










Loss on sale of investments

(1)


(2)


(3)


(2)


(4)

Service charges and fees

14,125


14,323


13,673


13,067


13,500

Trust and other financial services income

6,642


6,650


7,461


7,012


6,820

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

51


290


291


(29)


71

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,663


1,475


2,008


1,983


1,343

Mortgage banking income

477


766


2,157


1,465


2,120

Other operating income

4,901


3,301


4,861


2,244


3,192

Total noninterest income

27,858


26,803


30,448


25,740


27,042

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

46,658


46,711


48,073


46,917


48,691

Premises and occupancy costs

7,370


7,171


7,280


7,797


7,104

Office operations

3,544


3,229


3,162


3,383


3,144

Collections expense

563


322


403


520


602

Processing expenses

13,585


13,416


12,947


12,548


13,639

Marketing expenses

2,773


2,147


2,047


2,128


2,054

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,319


1,200


1,130


1,129


1,131

Professional services

5,434


3,363


3,333


2,573


4,513

Amortization of intangible assets

932


1,047


1,115


1,183


1,205

Real estate owned expense

53


61


72


37


44

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,243




1,374


2,812

Other expenses

4,180


3,906


5,245


2,355


1,346

Total noninterest expense

90,654


82,573


84,807


81,944


86,285

Income before income taxes

45,225


49,290


43,277


35,900


39,322

Income tax expense

10,576


11,986


9,851


7,613


9,266

Net income

$       34,649


37,304


33,426


28,287


30,056











Basic earnings per share

$          0.27


0.29


0.26


0.22


0.24

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.27


0.29


0.26


0.22


0.24











Annualized return on average equity

9.38 %


9.84 %


8.90 %


7.17 %


7.65 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.98 %


1.05 %


0.94 %


0.80 %


0.82 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.48 %


13.84 %


12.16 %


10.14 %


10.02 %











Efficiency ratio **

58.99 %


58.42 %


64.03 %


68.22 %


66.51 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.43 %


2.30 %


2.35 %


2.23 %


2.25 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,


2022


2021

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$           407,828


390,343

Mortgage-backed securities

30,804


21,463

Taxable investment securities

3,070


2,616

Tax-free investment securities

2,767


2,485

FHLB stock dividends

730


407

Interest-earning deposits

3,599


1,194

Total interest income

448,798


418,508

Interest expense:




Deposits

14,120


19,122

Borrowed funds

13,997


8,124

Total interest expense

28,117


27,246

Net interest income

420,681


391,262

Provision for credit losses

17,860


(11,883)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

402,821


403,145

Noninterest income:




Loss on sale of investments

(8)


(176)

Service charges and fees

55,188


51,837

Trust and other financial services income

27,765


27,921

Insurance commission income


3,633

Gain on real estate owned, net

603


442

Income from bank-owned life insurance

7,129


6,050

Mortgage banking income

4,865


15,892

Gain on sale of insurance business


25,327

Other operating income

15,307


11,963

Total noninterest income

110,849


142,889

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

188,359


193,887

Premises and occupancy costs

29,618


31,073

Office operations

13,318


13,769

Collections expense

1,808


1,932

Processing expenses

52,496


55,763

Marketing expenses

9,095


8,237

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,778


4,975

Professional services

14,703


17,621

Amortization of intangible assets

4,277


5,553

Real estate owned expense

223


298

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

5,617


3,453

Other expenses

15,686


8,349

Total noninterest expense

339,978


344,910

Income before income taxes

173,692


201,124

Income tax expense

40,026


46,801

Net income

$           133,666


154,323





Basic earnings per share

$                 1.05


1.22

Diluted earnings per share

$                 1.05


1.21





Return on average equity

8.80 %


9.91 %

Return on average assets

0.94 %


1.08 %

Return on tangible common equity *

12.13 %


12.97 %





Efficiency ratio **

62.10 %


66.02 %

Noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.33 %


2.35 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Operating results (non-GAAP):








Net interest income

$              117,044


96,656


420,681


391,262

Provision for credit losses

9,023


(1,909)


17,860


(11,883)

Noninterest income

27,858


27,042


110,849


117,562

Noninterest expense

86,411


83,473


334,361


341,457

Income taxes

11,764


10,053


41,599


40,676

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                37,704


32,081


137,710


138,574

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$                    0.30


0.25


1.08


1.08









Average equity

$           1,465,285


1,559,627


1,518,704


1,557,582

Average assets

13,983,100


14,474,091


14,177,698


14,308,334

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

10.21 %


8.16 %


9.07 %


8.90 %

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.07 %


0.88 %


0.97 %


0.97 %









Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:








Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                37,704


32,081


137,710


138,574

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:








Gain on sale of insurance business




18,235

Merger/asset disposition expense

(3,055)


(2,025)


(4,044)


(2,486)

Net income (GAAP)

$                34,649


30,056


133,666


154,323

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$                    0.27


0.24


1.05


1.21









Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

9.38 %


7.65 %


8.80 %


9.91 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.98 %


0.82 %


0.94 %


1.08 %

*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Nonaccrual loans current:










Residential mortgage loans

$           1,496


2,186


1,970


1,884


1,354

Home equity loans

1,418


1,158


1,337


1,376


1,212

Consumer loans

836


833


976


1,148


1,336

Commercial real estate loans

53,303


56,193


60,537


79,810


106,233

Commercial loans

895


1,801


5,270


6,060


6,098

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         57,948


62,171


70,090


90,278


116,233

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$              473


54


2


760


244

Home equity loans

180


316


172


195


223

Consumer loans

178


155


158


190


241

Commercial real estate loans

1,220


55


911


333


239

Commercial loans

145


237


358


4


53

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,196


817


1,601


1,482


1,000

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$                31


32


199


830


1,163

Home equity loans

290


432


566


371


61

Consumer loans

341


382


226


280


292

Commercial real estate loans

473


848


630



364

Commercial loans

96


132


73



218

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,231


1,826


1,694


1,481


2,098

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:










Residential mortgage loans

$           5,574


5,544


5,445


3,976


7,641

Home equity loans

2,257


1,779


2,081


2,968


4,262

Consumer loans

2,672


2,031


1,942


1,782


2,069

Commercial real estate loans

7,867


8,821


14,949


21,399


24,063

Commercial loans

1,491


638


583


795


1,105

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         19,861


18,813


25,000


30,920


39,140

Total nonaccrual loans

$         81,236


83,627


98,385


124,161


158,471

Total nonaccrual loans

$         81,236


83,627


98,385


124,161


158,471

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

744


357


379


420


331

Nonperforming loans

81,980


83,984


98,764


124,581


158,802

Real estate owned, net

413


450


1,205


929


873

Nonperforming assets

$         82,393


84,434


99,969


125,510


159,675

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         29,239


30,406


37,647


16,015


17,216

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

11,442


16,344


16,590


12,686


13,072

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         40,681


46,750


54,237


28,701


30,288











Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75 %


0.78 %


0.95 %


1.23 %


1.59 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.58 %


0.61 %


0.71 %


0.87 %


1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.08 %


1.02 %


0.94 %


0.98 %


1.02 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.08 %


1.02 %


0.95 %


0.98 %


1.03 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

143.98 %


130.76 %


99.59 %


79.70 %


64.38 %

*

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2022


Pass


Special

   mention *


Substandard

**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,484,870



13,729




3,498,599

Home equity loans


1,292,146



5,528




1,297,674

Consumer loans


2,164,220



4,435




2,168,655

Total Personal Banking


6,941,236



23,692




6,964,928

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,579,809


55,076


188,670




2,823,555

Commercial loans


1,100,707


7,384


23,878




1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking


3,680,516


62,460


212,548




3,955,524

Total loans


$     10,621,752


62,460


236,240




10,920,452

At September 30, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,388,168



13,730




3,401,898

Home equity loans


1,279,968



5,021




1,284,989

Consumer loans


2,112,478



3,760




2,116,238

Total Personal Banking


6,780,614



22,511




6,803,125

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,589,648


34,684


188,498




2,812,830

Commercial loans


1,094,830


4,004


26,736




1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking


3,684,478


38,688


215,234




3,938,400

Total loans


$     10,465,092


38,688


237,745




10,741,525

At June 30, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,273,117



13,658




3,286,775

Home equity loans


1,275,124



5,368




1,280,492

Consumer loans


1,998,863



3,682




2,002,545

Total Personal Banking


6,547,104



22,708




6,569,812

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,600,207


51,540


224,429




2,876,176

Commercial loans


954,129


2,468


30,239




986,836

Total Commercial Banking


3,554,336


54,008


254,668




3,863,012

Total loans


$     10,101,440


54,008


277,376




10,432,824

At March 31, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,108,366



13,523




3,121,889

Home equity loans


1,280,342



6,178




1,286,520

Consumer loans


1,892,162



3,819




1,895,981

Total Personal Banking


6,280,870



23,520




6,304,390

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,633,808


62,091


263,994




2,959,893

Commercial loans


839,125


3,277


32,349




874,751

Total Commercial Banking


3,472,933


65,368


296,343




3,834,644

Total loans


$       9,753,803


65,368


319,863




10,139,034

At December 31, 2021













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       2,978,080



16,540




2,994,620

Home equity loans


1,312,820



7,111




1,319,931

Consumer loans


1,834,478



4,270




1,838,748

Total Personal Banking


6,125,378



27,921




6,153,299

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,639,676


74,123


301,685




3,015,484

Commercial loans


808,323


5,730


33,556




847,609

Total Commercial Banking


3,447,999


79,853


335,241




3,863,093

Total loans


$       9,573,377


79,853


363,162




10,016,392

*

Includes $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, and $14.9 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

**

Includes $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, and $81.5 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31,
2022


*


September 30,
2022


*


June 30,
2022


*


March 31,
2022


*


December 31,
2021


*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)






























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

304


$  29,487


0.8 %


26


$   1,052


— %


20


$      785


— %


281


$  24,057


0.8 %


277


$  20,567


0.7 %

Home equity loans

145


6,657


0.5 %


88


3,278


0.3 %


107


3,664


0.3 %


105


3,867


0.3 %


112


3,153


0.2 %

Consumer loans

737


9,435


0.4 %


549


6,546


0.3 %


563


6,898


0.3 %


523


6,043


0.3 %


589


6,536


0.4 %

Commercial real estate loans

29


4,008


0.1 %


13


1,332


— %


26


2,701


0.1 %


25


3,643


0.1 %


17


17,065


0.6 %

Commercial loans

51


2,648


0.2 %


48


2,582


0.2 %


24


1,486


0.2 %


16


1,268


0.1 %


12


193


— %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,266


$  52,235


0.5 %


724


$  14,790


0.1 %


740


$  15,534


0.1 %


950


$  38,878


0.4 %


1,007


$  47,514


0.5 %































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

65


$   5,563


0.2 %


51


$   4,320


0.1 %


61


$   5,941


0.2 %


24


$   1,950


0.1 %


59


$   5,433


0.2 %

Home equity loans

29


975


0.1 %


36


1,227


0.1 %


28


952


0.1 %


28


1,138


0.1 %


30


949


0.1 %

Consumer loans

255


3,070


0.1 %


223


2,663


0.1 %


178


1,460


0.1 %


159


1,839


0.1 %


195


2,006


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

16


2,377


0.1 %


13


1,741


0.1 %


9


1,472


0.1 %


1


112


— %


5


769


— %

Commercial loans

24


1,115


0.1 %


14


808


0.1 %


6


341


— %


3


103


— %


10


727


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

389


$  13,100


0.1 %


337


$  10,759


0.1 %


282


$  10,166


0.1 %


215


$   5,142


0.1 %


299


$   9,884


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **






























Residential mortgage loans

65


$   5,574


0.2 %


64


$   5,544


0.2 %


63


$   5,445


0.2 %


47


$   3,976


0.1 %


87


$   7,641


0.3 %

Home equity loans

68


2,257


0.2 %


65


1,779


0.1 %


69


2,081


0.2 %


91


2,968


0.2 %


105


4,262


0.3 %

Consumer loans

334


3,079


0.1 %


289


2,388


0.1 %


286


2,321


0.1 %


287


2,202


0.1 %


296


2,400


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

19


7,867


0.3 %


22


8,821


0.3 %


31


14,949


0.5 %


41


21,399


0.7 %


52


24,063


0.8 %

Commercial loans

15


1,829


0.2 %


11


638


0.1 %


10


583


0.1 %


10


795


0.1 %


8


1,105


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

501


$  20,606


0.2 %


451


$  19,170


0.2 %


459


$  25,379


0.2 %


476


$  31,340


0.3 %


548


$  39,471


0.4 %































Total loans delinquent

2,156


$  85,941


0.8 %


1,512


$  44,719


0.4 %


1,481


$  51,079


0.5 %


1,641


$  75,360


0.7 %


1,854


$  96,869


1.0 %

*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, and $7.3 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Beginning balance

$      109,819


98,355


99,295


102,241


109,767

Provision

9,023


7,689


2,629


(1,481)


(1,909)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(546)


(166)


(138)


(1,183)


(784)

Charge-offs home equity

(232)


(535)


(255)


(447)


(1,299)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,430)


(2,341)


(1,912)


(1,723)


(2,897)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(621)


(1,329)


(4,392)


(1,024)


(2,652)

Charge-offs commercial

(404)


(243)


(329)


(681)


(2,586)

Recoveries

3,427


8,389


3,457


3,593


4,601

Ending balance

$      118,036


109,819


98,355


99,295


102,241

Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.03 %


(0.14) %


0.14 %


0.06 %


0.22 %


Year ended December 31,


2022


2021

Beginning balance

$                    102,241


134,427

Provision

17,860


(11,883)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(2,033)


(3,672)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,469)


(3,380)

Charge-offs consumer

(8,406)


(10,049)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(7,366)


(12,823)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,657)


(4,213)

Recoveries

18,866


13,834

Ending balance

$                    118,036


102,241

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %


0.20 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the
average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended 


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,439,401


30,974


3.60 %


$  3,331,173


29,414


3.53 %


$  3,171,469


27,327


3.45 %


$  2,980,788


25,542


3.43 %


$  2,977,942


25,269


3.39 %

Home equity loans

1,282,733


15,264


4.72 %


1,274,918


13,658


4.25 %


1,277,440


11,961


3.76 %


1,293,986


11,472


3.60 %


1,328,553


11,750


3.51 %

Consumer loans

2,069,207


19,709


3.78 %


1,981,754


17,256


3.45 %


1,880,769


15,777


3.36 %


1,799,037


14,907


3.36 %


1,756,620


15,514


3.50 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,822,008


35,428


4.91 %


2,842,597


34,158


4.70 %


2,915,750


31,844


4.32 %


3,000,204


29,757


3.97 %


3,113,924


34,062


4.28 %

Commercial loans

1,113,178


16,315


5.74 %


1,050,124


12,978


4.84 %


912,454


9,090


3.94 %


824,770


6,897


3.34 %


855,998


9,154


4.18 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,726,527


117,690


4.35 %


10,480,566


107,464


4.07 %


10,157,882


95,999


3.79 %


9,898,785


88,575


3.63 %


10,033,037


95,749


3.79 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,956,167


8,603


1.76 %


2,019,715


8,683


1.72 %


1,952,375


7,158


1.47 %


1,945,173


6,360


1.31 %


1,894,683


5,743


1.21 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

386,468


1,753


1.81 %


388,755


1,762


1.81 %


376,935


1,590


1.69 %


373,694


1,540


1.65 %


358,558


1,535


1.71 %

FHLB stock, at cost

26,827


419


6.19 %


14,028


148


4.19 %


13,428


82


2.44 %


13,870


81


2.38 %


14,459


82


2.25 %

Other interest-earning deposits

9,990


153


5.99 %


253,192


1,295


2.00 %


846,142


1,684


0.79 %


1,218,960


467


0.15 %


1,168,449


467


0.16 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,105,979


128,618


3.89 %


13,156,256


119,352


3.60 %


13,346,762


106,513


3.20 %


13,450,482


97,023


2.93 %


13,469,186


103,576


3.05 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

877,121






896,663






909,943






973,092






1,004,905





Total assets

$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919






$   14,256,705






$   14,423,574






$   14,474,091





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits

$  2,298,451


585


0.10 %


$  2,350,248


594


0.10 %


$  2,361,919


589


0.10 %


$  2,334,494


592


0.10 %


$  2,282,606


622


0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,718,360


509


0.07 %


2,794,338


360


0.05 %


2,857,336


310


0.04 %


2,875,430


321


0.05 %


2,933,466


411


0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,512,892


1,310


0.21 %


2,620,850


692


0.10 %


2,653,467


668


0.10 %


2,668,105


653


0.10 %


2,618,177


656


0.10 %

Time deposits

1,024,895


1,467


0.57 %


1,110,906


1,511


0.54 %


1,220,815


1,774


0.58 %


1,292,608


2,185


0.69 %


1,356,513


2,606


0.76 %

Borrowed funds (f)

451,369


3,967


3.49 %


127,073


239


0.75 %


123,749


167


0.54 %


135,289


158


0.47 %


135,038


159


0.47 %

Subordinated debt

113,783


1,148


4.04 %


113,695


1,149


4.04 %


119,563


1,203


4.03 %


123,608


1,250


4.05 %


123,514


1,180


3.82 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,271


1,823


5.52 %


129,207


1,322


4.00 %


129,142


920


2.82 %


129,077


651


2.02 %


129,012


625


1.89 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,249,021


10,809


0.46 %


9,246,317


5,867


0.25 %


9,465,991


5,631


0.24 %


9,558,611


5,810


0.25 %


9,578,326


6,259


0.26 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,039,000






3,093,490






3,090,372






3,060,698






3,093,518





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

229,794






209,486






193,510






203,537






242,620





Total liabilities

12,517,815






12,549,293






12,749,873






12,822,846






12,914,464





Shareholders' equity

1,465,285






1,503,626






1,506,832






1,600,728






1,559,627





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919






$   14,256,705






$   14,423,574






$   14,474,091





Net interest income/Interest rate spread



117,809


3.43 %




113,485


3.35 %




100,882


2.96 %




91,213


2.68 %




97,317


2.79 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,856,958




3.57 %


$  3,909,939




3.42 %


$  3,880,771




3.07 %


$  3,891,871




2.75 %


$  3,890,860




2.89 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.42X






1.42X






1.41X






1.41X






1.41X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, and 0.14%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, and 3.03%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, and 2.77%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, and 2.87%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. 
Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,


2022


2021


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$     3,232,487


113,256


3.50 %


$     2,969,939


102,642


3.46 %

Home equity loans

1,282,218


52,707


4.11 %


1,374,038


48,789


3.55 %

Consumer loans

1,933,557


67,296


3.48 %


1,635,613


60,854


3.72 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,894,508


131,230


4.47 %


3,222,272


141,186


4.32 %

Commercial loans

976,128


45,293


4.58 %


1,037,758


38,794


3.69 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,318,898


409,782


3.97 %


10,239,620


392,265


3.83 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,968,528


30,804


1.56 %


1,704,006


21,463


1.26 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

381,518


6,671


1.75 %


350,806


5,848


1.67 %

FHLB stock, at cost

17,065


730


4.27 %


20,229


407


2.01 %

Other interest-earning deposits

567,609


3,599


0.63 %


921,360


1,194


0.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,253,618


451,586


3.41 %


13,236,021


421,177


3.18 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

924,080






1,072,313

















Total assets

$   14,177,698






$   14,308,334

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits

$     2,336,217


2,343


0.10 %


$     2,232,454


2,440


0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,810,889


1,517


0.05 %


2,862,677


1,660


0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,613,422


3,377


0.13 %


2,554,975


2,570


0.10 %

Time deposits

1,161,432


6,883


0.59 %


1,463,522


12,452


0.85 %

Borrowed funds (f)

212,026


4,531


2.14 %


135,285


616


0.46 %

Subordinated debt

117,625


4,750


4.04 %


123,457


4,980


4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,175


4,716


3.60 %


128,915


2,528


1.93 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,380,786


28,117


0.30 %


9,501,285


27,246


0.29 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,070,892






2,999,392





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

207,316






250,075

















Total liabilities

12,658,994






12,750,752

















Shareholders' equity

1,518,704






1,557,582

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,177,698






$   14,308,334

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



423,469


3.11 %




393,931


2.89 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,872,832




3.20 %


$     3,734,736




2.98 %













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X






1.39X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.95% and 3.81%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.53% and 1.45%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.39% and 3.16%, respectively.
GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.09% and 2.88%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.17% and 2.96%, respectively.

