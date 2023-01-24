'80 For Brady' Co-Stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno Talk Friendship - and Fangirl Over Tom Brady - In Exclusive AARP The Magazine Interviews

The iconic, award-winning actresses and fabulous friends on their love of sports, their appreciation for their fans, meeting their idols, and not letting age stop the party

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno are no strangers to the adoration of millions of fans, they return that adoration tenfold – to none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. AARP The Magazine (ATM) caught up with the four friends who are credited with multiple Academy Awards, Tonys, Emmys, Grammys, and even an EGOT between them to discuss their upcoming sports comedy 80 For Brady, scheduled to hit theaters on February 3, 2023. Reflecting on their incredibly successful and decorated careers, the stars discuss what their legions of fans mean to them – and the joys of being fangirls themselves.

This issue of ATM also features an exclusive Q&A with Tom Brady who returns his admiration for the icons starring in the upcoming film and reveals his thoughts on retirement.

For decades, Tomlin, Fonda, Field, and Moreno have brought joy to the big screen while rooting for each other. The famous friends and co-stars dive into their timeless friendship, the responsibility they feel to their fans, getting starstruck by other celebrities, and how getting older doesn't mean having less fun.

The following are excerpts from ATM's February/March 2023 cover story featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. The issue is available in homes starting in February and online now at www.aarp.org/magazine/.

Rita, Jane, Sally and Lily on fangirling over Tom Brady :

Rita Moreno: "Oh, he's remarkable in his work, just remarkable."

Jane Fonda: "He's at the top of his game and the best in his field, and beyond that, he's gorgeous, kind and sweet."

Sally Field: "Your jaw drops at the skill level."

Lily Tomlin: "He's like a great, big, beautiful, perfect 20-year-old that you'd want to be your son."

Sally Field on her love of sports:

"I'm a longtime sports fan and I think the world underestimates the huge audience that older women represent."

"Now that we have a football team again in Los Angeles with the Rams, I'm back to being a big fan. But it's not just football for me. What pro basketball and baseball did during the pandemic by going into a bubble so they could play, and give fans that outlet – I mean, it saved me. I feel so grateful to them for that."

Jane Fonda on Dolly Parton teaching her the importance of fans:

"We all did 9 to 5, I watched how she interacted, how she listened, how she truly cared and how grateful she was, and I thought, oh, my gosh, Dolly's right. Our careers depend on our fans! That changed me forever."

Rita Moreno meeting her fans and riding public transportation:

"I'm so thankful to fans, and I love seeing someone's eyes gleaming because they recognize me. Listen, recently I was on a bus in New York City and two young men said, "Hey, you look like Rita Moreno." I said, "Yeah, I am." They said, "Come on! Are you kidding us?" I said, "I am who you say I am." I swear, they wouldn't believe me. Get this: I finally had to pull out my driver's license!"

Jane Fonda on getting starstruck by Muhammad Ali when asking for an autograph:

"Autographs? The one time I asked for one was when I ran into Muhammad Ali in the airport. My knees almost gave way in front of him, I was so excited. And I'd already won two Academy Awards!"

Lily Tomlin on meeting Lucille Ball after reading her review about her:

"In my 30s, I saw an article in a magazine where she reviewed newer comics. When she got to Lily Tomlin, she wrote "I just don't get her." I could have wept. Some years later, a friend arranged a dinner with Lucy. I was terrified but it turned out OK."

Sally Field on carrying your enthusiasm into your 70s, and beyond:

"You're never too old for the next chapter unless you decide to give up."

Tom Brady on watching 80 For Brady and what retirement means to him:

"Not only are they great actresses but they're spectacular people and were so sweet and welcoming to me on set. To have these icons together in a movie like this, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and, obviously, so humbling."

""Retirement" is a scary word. I mean, you're not retiring from life. So, when I am done with football, I believe I have many chapters to write. You've got to keep your mind busy. You've got to keep your body active. You've got to keep your spirit alive."

