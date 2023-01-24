Ancora Finance Group leads the Series A financing of Atlas medical technologies GmbH

Atlas medical technologies GmbH strengthens equity by 2.4 million euros in Series A.

The German medical technology company uses the capital increase for expansion in Europe .

"The 4D laser navigation robot is a must for every ambitious CT interventionist worldwide.", says Prof. Dr. Dietrich Grönemeyer.

BERLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2018, the young company Atlas is developing revolutionary technologies for the international market: With the help of a navigation robot, Atlas enables doctors in interventional radiology and orthopedics to control their treatment processes easily and precisely.

"The 4D laser navigation robot makes precise injections and microsurgery much easier! This most modern and gentle way of controlling instruments in the human body is a must for every ambitious CT interventionist worldwide.", says Prof. Dr. Dietrich Grönemeyer, who uses the system himself. The latest project by Atlas medical technologies GmbH, the innovative 4D laser navigation robot, optimizes the workflow in clinical routine and enables gentle, shorter and low-radiation treatment of patients through precise instrument navigation.

Ancora Finance Group is an international company headquartered in London, which sees its expertise in the areas of finance, leadership, strategy and operations of young growth companies. "We have innovation as a core of our focus. In addition, we have the right people, with the crucial knowledge and experience to actively support such companies.", says Thomas Pütter, CEO of Ancora Finance Group. Grönemeyer Swiss Health, Beat Drop and Grönemeyer Health also contributed to the financing round. "The financing by our new partner and investors Ancora Finance Group is a milestone in our development and encourages us on our way forward in Europe.", says Dr. Timo Krüger, CEO of Atlas medical technologies GmbH.

Contact:



Dr. Timo Krüger, CEO

Lohrheidestrasse 53

44866 Bochum

Germany

timo.krueger@atlas4d.de

