Covanta Announces Appointment of Marketing and Merchandising Veteran Sue Klug to its Board of Directors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities, announced Sue Klug has joined its Board of Directors. Sue's experience in waste services and recycling and as an executive with a more than 30-year record of growth in customer-centric businesses will strengthen Covanta's board of directors and the company's strategic goals.

Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Republic Services, an over $12 billion environmental services company offering recycling, waste, container rental and field services. In this role and throughout her career, she directed efforts to increase brand awareness as well as grow customer loyalty through strategies that ranged from communications and digital transformation to product development and revenue management. Sue held a series of senior leadership positions in multi-billion-dollar grocery organizations, including Unified Grocers, Supervalu, Albertsons and Safeway, where she led marketing efforts that consistently resulted in increased sales and profitability.

"Sue Klug transforms companies with her innovative marketing strategies tied to critical business outcomes, her expertise in deepening customer loyalty, and her focus on improving the bottom line. Her support and counsel will further accelerate Covanta's rapid growth and bring a new and unique perspective to our board and leadership team," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO at Covanta.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sue Klug to the Covanta Board of Directors. Her decades of operations and marketing experience, including most recently in the sustainability and responsible waste management industry, will be invaluable as Covanta cements its position as North America's leading sustainable materials management company," said Howard Lance, Chairman of the Covanta Board of Directors.

"Covanta is well known for its commitment to customer service and sustainability, and I look forward to working with the team to advance its goals of transformation and growth. I am thrilled to be joining a company with both ambitious goals and the talent, resources and strategy to meet them," said Sue Klug.

Sue has served on a number of boards, including regional and international food industry and marketing companies. She has prioritized women's leadership initiatives and led related programs in several of her positions, as well as served on the boards of charitable foundations with focuses ranging from neighborhood revitalization to research for a cure for cystic fibrosis.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner for businesses and communities in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

