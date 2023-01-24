Fortuna Finance Introduces Groundbreaking Home Sale Assurance Program

Newly launched company enables real estate agents and lenders to deliver peace of

mind when transitioning between homes.

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortuna Finance announced the launch of its business to help real estate agents and mortgage lenders provide homebuyers with peace of mind transitioning from one home to another.

Fortuna's Home Sales Assurance (HSA) program a guaranteed purchase offer on a client's current property, allowing the client to make a non-contingent offer on their new home while deducting their mortgage debt from their DTI ratio when qualifying for a new loan.

Fortuna's Guaranteed Backup Contract ensures the client's current home is sold within 90 days, during which time the real estate agent can sell their client's home at the highest price. If the home does not sell after 90 days, Fortuna will buy and relist the home for sale with the current agent. When the home is sold, 90% of the net proceeds go back to the original homeowner.

President Eric Meadow stated, "Homeowners are excited about buying their next home, but often become overly stressed about selling their current home." "Our revolutionary but simple approach eliminates a home seller's anxiety while empowering real estate agents and lenders to help their clients focus on what matters – getting into the home of their dreams."

"At the end of the day, homebuyers don't dream about selling their current home—they dream about buying a new home with more space, better schools or an easier commute," Meadow said. "We created Fortuna to make sure real estate agents and lenders can provide peace of mind to these homebuyers, so their dream comes true."

About Fortuna Finance

Fortuna Finance is a provider of products and services designed to streamline the home sales process for real estate agents, lenders, and consumers. The (HSA) program helps sellers qualify for a new home loan before they close on their current home. Home sellers have the option to sell to Fortuna for up to 90 days after they buy their new home. In the meantime, agents receive more time to sell the current home at the highest price. For more information, visit www.fortunafinance.com.

SOURCE Fortuna Finance