Fyllo Introduces Hypertail PMP, AI-Driven, Interest-Based Contextual Targeting Solution

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, today announced the launch of Hypertail PMP, a solution that helps advertisers contextually reach their target audiences through the unique set of websites essential to their passions and lifestyles. Hypertail PMP uncovers the advantage of long-tail media leveraging the power of natural language processing and semantic targeting to determine the most compelling ad inventory for reaching consumers engaged with hyper-relevant content.

By identifying long-tail sites where a brand's most passionate, hyper-obsessive consumers are frequenting, Hypertail PMP brings the most efficient and targeted opportunities for performance to any programmatic marketer, yet it is particularly well-suited for advertisers promoting niche products/services where consumers are less likely to be engaging with mainstream publications.

The power of Hypertail PMP lies in its ability to supplement and supercharge existing targeting efforts by using natural language processing to identify the exact places where a target audience is consuming specific content with a higher level of affinity, uncovering opportunities for brands to break through the clutter and competition on "mainstream" websites and publications by targeting high-value, long tail media. In other words, Hypertail PMP delivers options to reach audiences cost-effectively–in places competitors most likely haven't found–all while maximizing results.

"Contextual targeting is a must for brands operating in a truly 'privacy-first' world, but not all solutions are created equal," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO at Fyllo. "Keyword targeting on major websites only paints a vague, and sometimes misleading, picture of a brand's target consumer at a higher cost. Hypertail PMP's ability to build semantic topics identifying hyper-engaged enthusiasts on niche sites more precisely connects the brand directly to their target audience at a lower cost, allowing for greater scalability and significantly improved performance."

Hypertail PMP is the first of several new and upcoming product launches resulting from Fyllo's acquisition of unified targeting pioneer, Semasio, in April of 2022.

"The media landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, pushing consumers to content that speaks directly to them instead of aggregated news from big mainstream publishers," said Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer, Fyllo. "Today's audiences are placing more of their trust in micro-influencers and niche publications for news and content that resonates with them, specifically. If brands are going to reach those target audiences who are hiding in plain sight while remaining privacy-safe, they need advanced contextual targeting solutions like Hypertail PMP that utilize the latest in AI, natural language processing and semantic targeting."

Brands deploying programmatic campaigns on desktop, mobile and tablet across any display or video format can activate Hypertail PMP across more than 100 of the top DSPs globally.

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com

