Taiwan couple in tune with Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

For Lee Shih-hsiang and Huang Chieh-ni, a young Taiwan couple living in the mainland, Shanghai not only gives them the feeling of a second home, but also injects new life into their music career.

Lee and Huang came to Shanghai two years ago on a music performance tour. Before long they decided to settle in the city, which made them feel at home. The couple now runs a digital music experience center in the city.

In their eyes, the mainland has stronger festive atmosphere in the Chinese New Year celebrations. What are the most memorable experiences for them during the Spring Festival? And what are their wishes for the new year? Let's check out.

Link to the video:

View original content:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn