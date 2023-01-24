TGI Fridays New Three-Course Feast Menu Brings All the Friday Feels Without Breaking the Bank

For a limited time, Fridays fans can feast on an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert, all starting at only $28 – just in time for Valentine's Day

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For fans seeking a guaranteed good deal – and good time, TGI Fridays is serving up a can't-miss menu for guests to share that's sure to please both their taste buds and their wallets. Starting today (just in time for Valentine's Day) through April 3rd, the brand is serving up the all-new Fridays Feast menu – a complete three-course meal for two starting at just $28*.

For a limited time, TGI Fridays fans can get a taste of Fridays Feast – a deliciously simple offer for any duo to enjoy, including one shared appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert to share at three tiered price points – $28, $38 and $48. (PRNewswire)

Only available for a limited time, fans will want to get a taste of Fridays Feast before it's gone. A deliciously simple offer, any duo can treat themselves to one appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert to share at three tiered price points – $28, $38 and $48.

This unbeatable deal starts with a full-sized appetizer for guests to share that is sure to have everyone feeling the love –with a choice of Mozzarella Sticks, Pan-Seared Pot Stickers, Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Loaded Southwest Potato Twists. Pairs can then pick two enticing entrees from a variety of signature Fridays dishes, including:

FEAST Tier Entrees ($28) : New Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken, Cheeseburger or Caesar Salad with Chicken

FEASTIER Tier Entrees ($38) : Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Burger, Fried Shrimp, Million Dollar Cobb with Chicken or Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

FEASTIEST Tier Entrees ($48) : Fridays Big Ribs with your choice of sauce, Sizzling Whiskey-Glazed Flat Iron Steak, Crispy Whiskey Combo or New Twin Lobster Tails

And for the grand finale, guests can dig into the fan-favorite Brownie Obsession, a warm and chocolatey brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate fudge and caramel sauce, and garnished with chopped walnuts.

"At TGI Fridays, we're all about celebrating, and with our new Fridays Feast menu, you can do it big at an unbeatable price," shared Brandon Coleman III, Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Fridays. "With Valentine's Day right around the corner, this delicious three-course meal is the perfect way to celebrate with someone you love without breaking the bank."

Whether you're celebrating with that special someone, your best friend or a family member, this deliciously budget-friendly offer is available for a limited time in restaurants and online at Fridays.com if you're celebrating at home.

To learn more about TGI Fridays, find a location, or start an online order, visit Fridays.com .

* Fridays Feast offered at participating stores for a limited time. Select items and portion sizes only. For Dine-In only. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid with any other offer, discount, promotion, coupon or for delivery. Beverages not included. Void where prohibited by law.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Haley Silvers

haley.silvers@rfbinder.com

202-904-5145

TGI Fridays Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGI Fridays