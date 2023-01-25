Bryan Stanbridge, Director of Planning and Analysis, Saracen Casino Resort, "We are excited to begin using Quick Custom Intelligence's Enterprise Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saracen Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Little Rock, Arkansas has joined the QCI Community.

"QCI's platform is a game changer," said Bryan Stanbridge, Director of Planning and Analysis, Saracen Casino Resort. "It will allow us to have a better understanding of our operation, make impactful, strategic decisions, and also allow our hosts to improve on the already state-leading customer service experience."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Saracen Casino Resort's decision to select our QCI Enterprise Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. Saracen Casino Resort, one of over 100 casino resorts actively using the QCI platform, is an established modern resort and a great example of how gaming is growing throughout the USA."

ABOUT Saracen Casino Resort

Saracen Casino Resort is the state's first stand-alone, purpose-built casino. Saracen is proudly located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and is home to an 80,000-square-foot gaming area. The casino also features on-site restaurants, with choices including an award-winning steakhouse, lively sports bar, and a world-class buffet. Saracen is a proud addition to the Quapaw Nation based out of Quapaw, Oklahoma. Contact: (870) 686-9001 www.saracenresort.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

