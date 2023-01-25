The Little Gym Franchisee Duo Expands Footprint in Texas with New Two-Unit Deal After Opening 6 Gyms Last Year

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, recently signed a new franchise agreement with entrepreneurs Eric Alstrin and Nicole Stiles to bring two new gym locations to Katy West and Cedar Park, Texas within the next year. The entrepreneurial duo already owns and operates six locations throughout Houston and Austin, which will bring the pair to eight total gyms throughout Texas.

Based in Fort Worth, Alstrin initially met Unleashed Brands' CEO and Founder Michael O. Browning Jr. in 2014 at a local church where both of their families attended. After learning more about Browning's vision with Urban Air Adventure Park and franchising, Alstrin invested in the brand in 2016 and opened two Urban Air parks in Humble and Spring, Texas. Then he hired Nicole Stiles, who was 19 years-old at the time, as an assistant manager. Stiles was quickly promoted to general manager for both parks.

As Unleashed Brands began to further its portfolio with other innovative and profitable youth enrichment brands, Alstrin became interested in diversifying his franchise portfolio with The Little Gym, since he understood the value the brand brought to early child development, having seen the impact firsthand with his own daughters. Alstrin and his wife were longtime customers with The Little Gym, taking their daughters throughout their childhood.

By the end of 2021, Alstrin had partnered with Stiles to become part-owners of The Little Gym of The Woodlands. On February 1st, 2022, the two opened the gym and then acquired the Katy East gym in April. This set off a chain of events for Alstrin and Stiles, leading to acquiring The Little Gym of Copperfield in July, opening The Little Gym of Tomball in August, and Round Rock in October.

"The success in opening six locations last year made both Nicole and I, confident in our decision to invest in The Little Gym. This in addition to the support Unleashed Brands offers its franchisees, made us want to continue to expand and build more gyms," said Alstrin. "It's a great feeling to know our gyms are offering children a positive environment where they can build confidence and try new things."

Along with this deal, The Little Gym also recently secured franchise agreements which will bring new locations to Minnesota, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, set to continue the brand's impressive growth trajectory well beyond 2023. Since becoming a part of the Unleashed Brands portfolio last year, the brand is experiencing record-breaking systemwide revenue, average revenue per gym, and enrollment numbers across its U.S. locations.

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

The Little Gym's network of franchisees is a diverse group made up of parents, accounting, finance, sales leaders, operations executives, existing business owners and beyond. To learn more about how you can become a The Little Gym owner visit www.TheLittleGymFranchise.com/.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

