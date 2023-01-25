LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers

WARREN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

LTIMindtree Logo + Duck Creek (PRNewswire)

The solution brings together LTIMindtree's core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek's industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform 'Duck Creek OnDemand', and Microsoft's comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree's comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.

"Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and provide differentiated experiences," said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. "Our solution will help them take a holistic approach to 'core-to-experience' transformation for thriving in the marketplace of the future."

"As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and resilient," said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems."

"Amid a fast-changing insurance landscape, it is imperative for insurers to thrive on disruption and convergence by empowering intelligent insurance," said Kim Vogel, GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp. "By combining capabilities of Microsoft, Duck Creek, and LTIMindtree, this solution will enable new ways for insurers to boost agility, delight customers, drive new business models, enhance partner collaboration, and achieve better business outcomes. It will help insurers leapfrog operational challenges and complexities to deliver higher availability, scalability, security, and resiliency of their core systems."

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989708/LTIMindtree_Duck_Creek_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LTIMindtree