Creators of the First Cristalino Ink Multi-Year Deal Bolstering Tequila's Presence in Golf

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino and the 'Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions' announces a multi-year partnership with global golf superstar Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm partners with Maestro Dobel Tequila (PRNewswire)

MAESTRO DOBEL TEQUILA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL SUPERSTAR PROFESSIONAL GOLFER JON RAHM

Both Rahm and Maestro Dobel share a deep respect and commitment to the mastery of their respective crafts and are proud to announce their partnership at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, CA, where Rahm earned his first PGA TOUR tournament win in 2017.

Maestro Dobel, founded by Juan Dobel and born from 11 generations of tequila making legacy, is a modern expression of tequila, pushing the global category forward and producing some of the world's finest and smoothest tequilas.

Rahm, currently the No. 3 professional golf player in the world, is paving his own exceptional legacy, winning his two most recent PGA TOUR starts consecutively (Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express) and logging his fourth victory in his past six international starts. He now has nine PGA TOUR victories, including a Major Championship at the 2021 U.S. Open, along with eight international victories.

"At Maestro Dobel, we take pride in crafting our award-winning tequilas with a passion and precision that is equally mirrored in Rahm's own approach on the golf course. We are proud to welcome Jon Rahm to the Dobel family and look forward to bringing the spirit of tequila to the PGA TOUR community with one of greatest professional players in the game of golf," said Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila.

The partnership with Rahm further accelerates the tequila's presence - both on and off the golf course - in an increasingly competitive category as ultra-premium tequila in the U.S. experiences exponential growth in both value and volume1. As Maestro Dobel enters its third year as the 'Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR' this season, golf fans and tequila enthusiasts will gain exclusive access into the worlds of golf and tequila through a series of exciting live activations at premium hospitality and concession locations nationwide.

"Maestro Dobel Tequila is dedicated to the mastery of its craft in the same way I have mastered my own technique in golf," said Jon Rahm. "The smooth finish and diverse palate of its tequilas is perfect for celebrating all occasions - especially after a big win - and I'm excited to raise a glass with my fans this season!"

Handcrafted in the lowlands of Jalisco, Maestro Dobel is one of Mexico's fastest growing ultra-premium tequilas at over 40% in both volume and value year on year2, with a collection including Dobel Diamante Cristalino, Silver, Reposado and Añejo tequilas, and luxury expressions Dobel 50 (Cristalino, 1967, Silver Oak) - each of which has its own unique flavor profile with an expression of innovation and refined mastery.

PGA fans can enjoy Maestro Dobel's exceptional range of smooth, ultra-premium tequilas, as well as Maestro Dobel's signature cocktail the Ace Paloma.

Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz Dobel Diamante Cristalino

.25 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Grapefruit Soda

Method

Build in a shaker, shake and pour over fresh ice into diamante glass. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with a rim of kosher salt and a pink grapefruit wedge placed right side up on the mouth of the glass, serve.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @dobeltequila.

1Source: CYTD Wks - 48 W/E 12/03/22 (considering xAOC+Liquor Plus+Conv markets).

2Source: Nielsen + Iscam Nov 22.

About Maestro Dobel® Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 from a groundbreaking family of tequila-makers, who challenged traditional production methods to create the first modern expression of tequila. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first cristalino with Dobel Diamante and the first smoked tequila with Humito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

Maestro Dobel Tequila (PRNewswire)

Maestro Dobel Tequila logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maestro Dobel Tequila