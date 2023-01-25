Re-Bath Debuts Showroom in Charleston with Grand Opening Event on January 27th

Local Entrepreneurs Celebrate Grand Opening with Open House Event – Promos, Offers & More

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, is marking the opening of its Charleston location with an official grand opening event on January 27 at its showroom located at 9581 Industrial Center Drive. Community members are encouraged to join in on the celebration, where they will receive various discounts and offers including coupons that will only be available at the event.

Re-Bath Charleston is owned and operated by former Re-Bath employee Megan Farnsworth. With over six years of experience with Re-Bath and multiple roles within the company, Farnsworth is thrilled to become a Re-Bath owner herself, alongside her husband. Their desire to meet consumer demand for effortless bathroom solutions was the driving force behind their decision to bring Re-Bath to the greater Charleston area.

"I am extremely excited to be servicing homeowners in the greater Charleston community by providing a best-in-class business to turn to for their remodeling needs," said Farnsworth. "Opening a Re-Bath franchise has been a dream of ours for a long time, and we are thrilled to offer quality bathroom solutions in the thriving Charleston market."

On Friday January 27, from 2:00-5:00 p.m., community members are invited to join the Re-Bath team at the new store for a grand opening celebration, complete with food, music, and prizes. Additionally, Re-Bath coupons will be given to those in attendance. "We can't wait to celebrate with the community at our grand opening event," added Farnsworth. "We have been looking forward to connecting with Charleston residents and showing them what we have to offer here at Re-Bath."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"We're thrilled to have Megan in the Re-Bath family," said Re-Bath CEO Brad Hillier. "As we continue expansion throughout the country, it's so important that we partner with entrepreneurs who are passionate about the remodeling industry and are committed to going above and beyond to provide an unmatched customer service experience. Megan is 100% aligned with our core values and we are confident she will make a true impact in the community."

To learn more about Re-Bath for your bathroom remodeling needs, please visit https://www.rebath.com/location/charleston/.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

