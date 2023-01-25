Sage Natural Resources LLC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Natural Resources, LLC ("Sage" or the "Company") announced today that Josh C. Anders has joined the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Anders comes to Sage with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in the oil and gas industry with both public and private energy companies. Mr. Anders most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Samson Resources II, LLC through its successful growth and exit via asset sales to a publicly traded upstream energy company. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.; Vice President and Controller at Southwestern Energy Company; Vice President and Treasurer for Beryl Oil and Gas, LP and Corporate Finance Manager at Pogo Producing Company.

Gavin McQueen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sage stated, "We are excited to add Josh to our senior executive leadership team. His experience at both public and private companies as well as capital markets transactions will be critical as the Company focuses on deploying its multi-basin investment strategy."

Mr. Anders holds an Executive MBA from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Louisiana State University. Mr. Anders is a Certified Public Accountant and he also served 6 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard where he was a two-time recipient of the United States Army Achievement Medal.

Sage is a privately held onshore exploration and production company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma focused on unconventional shale development through applied technology. For more information, please visit us at www.sagenr.com

