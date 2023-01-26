Chuck E. Cheese Continues National Brand Transformation with 200th Remodel Completion

The company reaches new milestone within its remodeling program aimed at delivering more fun, entertainment and games

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, has completed its 200th remodel at its Douglasville, Georgia location. New and refreshed fun centers across 35 states have been enhanced to plus up the fun and the experience for families with more games, updated technology enhancements throughout each location, and innovation within its operation for greater guest benefits. To meet the shifts in consumer demands, the company is upping the game to continue to be the destination for "eatertainment" for the whole family.

To serve the Chuck E. Cheese guests of today, remodeled and new fun centers across the country feature the most popular arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall and screens with audio connected throughout the venue to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and parties. Guests in South Florida and the designated market areas of Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas can visit any fun center market-wide to experience the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese. With nearly half its entire fleet remodeled already, the brand is on track to remodel another 100 locations across the nation in 2023.

"Within the next three years, we expect all our fun centers across the country to be upgraded with our latest vision of the brand, said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, LLC. Our remodeled fun centers offer families more space for play and through our game enhancement program we are introducing new games year-round; its more entertainment than ever before! Chuck E. Cheese has helped families create lifelong memories for 45 years, so we are excited to bring to life an elevated entertainment experience to this beloved brand for the next generation of kids."

To celebrate the milestone, Chuck E. Cheese will be conducting a national sweepstakes with over 200 prizes to win. As the Birthday Capital of the Universe™, the company is offering one national lucky winner the ability to win a FREE Ultimate FUN Birthday Party for 200 guests! The Birthday Party grand prize gives the lucky winner a once in a lifetime experience where the fun center will be opened exclusively for their guests for two hours, providing the entire party with pizza, drinks, Dippin Dots(R), a collectible cup, 200 bonus E-tickets, party hats, play passes and coil wristbands, and two hours of unlimited game play.

The sweepstakes will be live today through February 28 and an additional 200 winners across the nation will be chosen to win prizes, like Chuck E. and Friends character plush dolls, gift cards, E-tickets, gift boxes and more. Winners will be announced on March 1. To learn more and to enter to win, please visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/wow-sweepstakes.

All You Can Play Games and Entertainment

Entertaining the family at Chuck E. Cheese is easy, convenient, and affordable with All You Can Play games' deals that offer up to 100 game plays per hour with an average of 70 games per location. The latest entertainment package at Chuck E. Cheese is fun you can't get anywhere else, for one low price. New Chuck E. Cheese reward members get $10 off their first All You Can Play purchase of 60 mins or more available only on the Chuck E. Cheese App.

Families and kids who love to interact with the Chuck E. and Friends characters will be delighted with the Chuck E. Live! Show. Featuring a new interactive dance floor that serves as the "center stage" for a live Chuck E. dance along and concert -- and happens every hour on the half hour -- offers an experience not available at any other Family Entertainment Center.

Improving Guest Experience with Technology Innovation

The reimagined experience for guests who visit the fun centers also includes tech upgrades that focus on convenience and simplicity. As part of its charge to meet the demands of today's families, the company is bringing innovative new ways to focus on the fun at Chuck E. Cheese with:

Play Pass & Play Bands in place of traditional tokens. The tap-to-play game card system provides an easier, more convenient, and cleaner way to play.

E-tickets have replaced paper tickets as a contactless and more eco-friendly alternative. The automated ticketing system is convenient and easily trackable on guests', Play Pass or Play Band.

Touchless payment options are available in-store, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Self-service kiosks allow guests to pause their play time, check their ticket allotment or re-up on game play at any time.

Mobile Table Ordering creates an easy way for guests to view the menu, order food immediately or later from their table so they have more time for fun.

Douglasville Reopening Celebration

As the official 200th remodel, the brand will be hosting a grand reopening celebration at the Douglasville, Ga. Chuck E. Cheese fun center on January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Local fans can join Chuck E. and Friends for a one-of-a-kind purple carpet premiere filled with family fun entertainment including free cake slices and a chance to win a free Ultimate FUN Birthday Party for up to 10 kids or a VIP play band good for one year of All You Can Play! Plus, the first 25 families in line will receive free game play during the two-hour event.

For more information about a Chuck E. Cheese fun center near you, visit: chuckecheese.com

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

