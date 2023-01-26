Dig Security Welcomes Yotam Ben Ezra as Chief Product Officer

Ben Ezra will lead product growth, development and innovation at Dig

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced the appointment of Yotam Ben Ezra as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Ben Ezra's appointment comes amid Dig's continued growth and expansion.

As CPO, Ben Ezra will lead the development and direction of Dig's products, helping Dig further its mission to provide data security at the speed of cloud. Dig helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern their cloud data without giving up cloud agility and speed.

"The explosion of data, which is the result of massive migration to the public cloud, is a huge challenge for security teams," said Yotam Ben Ezra, CPO, Dig Security. "I'm delighted to join Dig Security, which is addressing this problem through an exceptional product and a distinctive approach that, beyond managing data exposure and risk, offers advanced capabilities to protect sensitive data in real time."

Ben Ezra is a cybersecurity industry veteran with more than fifteen years of experience in product leadership roles. Prior to joining Dig, Ben Ezra served as the Chief Product Officer at SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (BAS). He has held multiple leadership roles in research and product sectors at leading organizations including Radware and Check Point Software Technologies. Ben Ezra has a proven track record of leading teams through each step of a product's development, research and development (R&D), product design and product marketing, to help organizations meet and exceed their business goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yotam as our product leader and excited for all we will accomplish under his leadership," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "Data is the lifeblood of the modern enterprise, and with Yotam at the helm, we will continue providing critical solutions to our customers across industries."

The Dig data security platform is recognized as the industry's first and only solution to combine data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. It is easy-to-implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today's security teams. For more information, visit dig.security .

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig is founded by 3 cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures and Merlin Ventures.

