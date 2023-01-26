European Radiosurgery Center Munich Invests in Second Accuray CyberKnife® System to Support the Demand for High-Precision Radiosurgery Treatments

Center believes the CyberKnife System is the #1 tool for delivery of advanced radiosurgery treatments

Selected the latest generation CyberKnife S7™ System to increase the number of indications they can treat throughout the body, and the patients they can help

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the European Radiosurgery Center Munich has selected a second CyberKnife® System, the latest generation CyberKnife S7™ System, to enable their team to treat the high volume of patients they see in their practice who would benefit from the extremely precise radiation treatments it delivers. The Center was an early adopter of CyberKnife radiosurgery and continues to pioneer new ways to use the system in the non-invasive treatment of certain neurological conditions and tumors.

With almost 18 years of experience using the CyberKnife platform and more than 10,000 patients treated, the European Radiosurgery Center Munich team is one of the foremost experts in the delivery of radiosurgery treatments – a technique in which very focused, high doses of radiation are delivered to a specific area of the body over a short period of time. This out-patient treatment process necessitates an extremely high degree of precision and accuracy. Patients eligible for radiosurgery treatments benefit from the shorter overall course of care, typically 1 to 2 sessions in Munich, compared to conventional radiation therapy which often requires 30-40 sessions, and experience less disruption to their daily lives.

"Our team in Munich is thrilled to enhance our CyberKnife capabilities with the newest generation of the system. I believe that CyberKnife is the #1 technology in the field for delivering radiosurgery, our preferred approach when appropriate for our patients," said Prof. Dr. Alexander Muacevic, Director European Radiosurgery Center Munich. "The volume of patients we see who would benefit from treatment far exceeds our ability to provide care with our current system so we made the decision to focus on select tumor types. The installation of an additional system will enable our team to treat a wider range of cases, particularly those in the body, extending the benefits – of CyberKnife and radiosurgery – to more patients."

The CyberKnife S7 System was designed to provide clinicians with the speed required for workflow efficiency while maintaining the precision and accuracy required for radiosurgery treatments. The Accuray exclusive Synchrony® technology enables the system to continually track and automatically correct the beam for patient or tumor movement in real-time throughout the entire treatment session.

Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray said, "We are grateful for the long-term trust of Prof. Dr. Muacevic and his team in our company and products. I believe the CyberKnife S7 System's unique capabilities align with their goals – and the healthcare community's – to deliver better, faster care that enables patients to get back to living their lives more quickly.

"The European Radiosurgery Center Munich team, through their commitment to continually revolutionizing radiosurgery, has established a protocol for delivering treatments using the CyberKnife System that has enriched the lives of thousands of patients over almost two decades. Their achievements demonstrate what is possible when an expert medical care team is partnered with the right technology."

