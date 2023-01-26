Hilb Group Names Melissa Gillespie National Practice Leader of HR Consulting; Continues to Expand Client Offerings and Solutions

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has appointed Melissa M. Gillespie as National Practice Leader of Human Resources (HR) Consulting. This new role will allow Hilb Group to build on its expertise and services offered to clients as the company grows its presence in the HR Consulting industry.

Gillespie and her team will further expand their comprehensive suite of HR Consulting offerings, including outsourced recruiting, virtual HR support, and more, to serve the broader Hilb Group client base. In her position, Gillespie will promote and grow these services through the new National Practice. Gillespie will report to Hilb Group's National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Robert Calise.

"There is a tremendous need in the small to mid-sized marketplace for tailored HR support," Gillespie said. "Our clients are looking for advice and customized solutions specific to their needs. They want a true HR partner. I am excited to dig into this role and continue enhancing and building our HR Consulting Practice."

"We are thrilled to appoint Melissa Gillespie as our National Practice Leader of HR Consulting," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "Melissa brings extensive knowledge and expertise in HR Consulting, as well as an innovative, entrepreneurial background and approach – a strong complement to build on our expertise and offerings to clients."

Gillespie joined Hilb Group in November 2017 with the acquisition of HR Knowledge, a full-service payroll, benefits, and human resources consulting practice, and has been delivering customized client solutions with her team for more than 13 years. Prior to this new role, she served as the Vice President of HR Services with HR Knowledge. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Leadership from Northeastern University.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 24 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

