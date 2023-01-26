OYA Renewables Awarded Over 13 Megawatts of Full Subscription for Community Solar Projects in New York's 'Expanded Solar For All' Program

Two, high-impact OYA Renewables projects selected in first round of program which enables underserved New Yorkers to participate in clean energy

E-SFA program spearheaded by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in partnership with National Grid

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - OYA Renewables ("OYA"), a leading energy transition solutions platform, today announced that two new community solar projects have been selected as part of the first round of a community solar program, known as Expanded Solar For All (E-SFA), that delivers the benefits of clean energy to underserved New Yorkers. The awarded solar projects, which will generate over 13 megawatts (MWs) of clean energy, will be automatically fully subscribed with National Grid customers enrolled in its Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

OYA Renewables Logo (CNW Group/OYA Renewables) (PRNewswire)

Spearheaded by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), in partnership with energy delivery company National Grid, the E-SFA program will deliver the benefits of clean energy to nearly 175,000 income-eligible customers in upstate New York once complete.

"E-SFA is a program we're excited and very proud to be a part of," said Manish Nayar, Chairman and Founder of OYA Renewables. "Its progressive approach to delivering clean energy to underserved communities is smart and commendable, and we applaud the State of New York for continuing to lead innovative programs that support its constituents. OYA's exceptionally strong track record is a key reason our projects were selected, and why OYA has so quickly become one of the most impactful solar developers in the New York region. We look forward to continuing to expand this reach and impact into multiple new markets across the US as they advance towards a net zero future."

OYA received more than $4.3 million in support from NYSERDA through its signature NY-Sun Program, which is helping make solar more accessible to families, businesses and communities across the state. Its participation and engagement with NYSERDA and National Grid, as a result of its awarded projects, will last throughout the 25-year lifetime of the program and contribute millions in bill credits to New York communities.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "New York's Expanded Solar For All program helps underserved New Yorkers save on their monthly electricity bill and become a part of the clean energy transition. We are excited to partner with OYA and National Grid on these community solar projects that will extend the benefits of solar to more homeowners and renters across the state."

Community Solar

Community solar programs allow businesses, public agencies, and households to access the benefits of solar power through subscribing to a portion of a solar farm that's ideally situated to generate electricity. By subscribing to the program, community members receive credits and savings of up to 10% on their electric bill every month from their portion of the solar that's generated. Power produced from the community solar development is fed directly back to the electric grid and energy is delivered to customers through their regular electricity provider.

About OYA Renewables

OYA Renewables is leading the renewable energy transition with an exceptional track record as a top ten community solar developer. Founded in 2009, OYA has developed over 1,440 MWDC and has a pipeline of 9 GW of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America. Focused on the expansion of renewable energy and the integration of other clean technologies, the Company is committed to delivering long-term clean energy solutions to clients supporting their renewable energy objectives and providing access to clean energy for underserved communities. OYA has been certified by both the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council and the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a diverse supplier. It has a highly engaged, seasoned and diverse workforce, with offices located in Toronto and Boston.

For more information, please visit: https://oyarenewables.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OYA Renewables