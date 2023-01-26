LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

"When you think of quality tabletop gaming accessories, Ultra PRO is at the top of the list. Their team has been a dream to work with, and the products they've created for us are just incredible," said Critical Role's Licensing Manager Shaunette DeTie. "We are thrilled for Critters everywhere to get a chance to check them out for themselves and bring their favorite characters with them to their own gaming tables."

Each Bells Hells character will be featured on their own character folio, the ultimate tool in tabletop game organization, so fans can choose their favorite, or collect the whole party. Folios showcase Bells Hells artwork and everything needed for a great adventure. The line also includes playmats featuring both previous Critical Role campaign crews, Vox Machina deck-protector sleeves, and tons of great dice-related items to aid in tabletop rolling, such as Dice Towers and Leatherette Dice Trays, all featuring Critical Role patterns!

"As Ultra PRO International continues to grow and support the expanding world of Tabletop RPGs, it was only natural to work with Critical Role. We are Critters ourselves and have been excited to build this partnership together to create Gaming Accessories for use with RPGs, TCGs and anything in between that you want to protect with an Exandrain flair," said Ultra PRO's Product Manager Dekan Wheeler.

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading manufacturer and supplier of sports and gaming collectibles accessories, board games, photo and scrapbooking albums, school and office supplies, and TableTopics conversation starter card sets. The company has been designing and manufacturing top-quality products since 1952. Ultra PRO brands are recognized for their high-quality standards and design innovations. The company's products are sold through a top-tier network of distributors and customers worldwide. They can be purchased in hobby shops, independent toy and gift stores, retail chains and online stores across the globe. Ultra PRO is a privately-held, family-owned company with head offices near Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.UltraPRO.com .

About Critical Role

Critical Role is one of the fastest growing independent media companies in the world, starting as a roleplaying game between friends and evolving into a new kind of organization dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. As Critical Role continues to expand the unique universe it has created, with complex stories set in an ever-evolving world, it also continues to create more ways for fans to experience the brand, including both fiction and nonfiction books on the New York Times Best Sellers list, comic books, graphic novels, collectibles, tabletop and roleplaying games, podcasts, live events, and a critically acclaimed animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, Critical Role has launched two major initiatives: an official

501(c)(3) non-profit, the Critical Role Foundation (CRF), and a tabletop game publishing company, Darrington Press.

With an original cast of award-winning veteran voice actors who are also co-founders of the company, including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien, Critical Role is committed to ensuring anyone can discover its stories, characters and community. For more information on Critical Role go to www.critrole.com .

