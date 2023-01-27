fuseproject Expands Internationally with the Launch of fusedigital, an All New Agency Division Dedicated to Delivering Innovative, Digital-first Experiences

The news follows fuseproject's acquisition of Mindshaker, a Lisbon-based digital design agency

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- fuseproject , the industry-leading multidisciplinary design studio founded in 1999 by award-winning innovator, Yves Béhar, today announced the launch of a new division, fusedigital , a digital-first service offering which will build top-of-class products and experiences. The initiative was made possible by the strategic acquisition of Mindshaker, a Lisbon-based digital agency, a move that will bolster fuseproject's ability to implement digital experiences, innovations and design through close collaboration on the delivery of UI, UX and front-end development. Importantly, the acquisition now also provides fuseproject with an expanded international footprint in Europe.

We create the firsts of tomorrow. (PRNewswire)

fusedigital offers end-to-end digital solutions like experience strategy, UX/UI design, development, testing and more.

Headquartered in the Lisbon area – a city pushing the boundaries of modern, innovative thinking whilst remaining steeped in classical European culture – the launch of the digital practice marks a significant international expansion for fuseproject, reinforcing the brand's global outlook for its international roster of clients, including Samsung, L'Oreal and Herman Miller, amongst a portfolio of industry-advancing startup clients.

"It is fuseproject's unique ability to anticipate and strategically respond to cultural changes that has enabled us to become the industry-leading, boundary-pushing studio we are today," said Yves Béhar, Founder and Creative CEO of fuseproject. "Over the years, I've had the pleasure of experiencing firsthand the creative spirit pulsing through Lisbon and adjacent Caparica. It is this open-minded spirit which precludes innovative ideas and inspired me to select Portugal as the first city outside the United States to officially open a fuseproject-brand office."

Having met with many digital design firms throughout Portugal and Spain in their search, fuseproject's leadership team decided Mindshaker, a full-service digital agency, was the perfect fit to support fuseproject's current phase of its worldwide expansion. Originally founded in 2007 by leading digital design and technology experts, João Paulo Almeida and Luís Correia, Mindshaker's technological experience, its ties to the growing European-based community of designers and its commitment to mission-driven values made it a draw.

Thomas Moeller, Director of Experience Design for fuseproject's fusedigital division added, "Having helped lead fuseproject's evolution of offerings from pure industrial design to now include digital over the last five years of working with Yves and the team, it is an honor to see our digital offering fully realized and to spearhead the amplification of fuseproject's design-forward approach worldwide."

fuseproject's fusedigital division strengthens and diversifies the existing fuseproject service offerings, allowing the studio to oversee projects from creative, strategy and design right through to development and programming. The expansion will build on fuseproject's existing work for clients across key verticals including health, mobility, financial services and sustainability.

The launch of fuseproject's fusedigital division will now allow the company to augment its existing UX/UI capabilities with engineering, AI development, machine learning technology and more to deliver a full spectrum of digital-first services and, through that, evolve the founding vision of the business – that design has the power to invent new categories and to change people's lives for the better.

Thanks to this expansion, fuseproject - which will remain a singular business with the integrated addition of fusedigital into the company's P&L - will grow from 45 employees to 60, expanding the talent base currently in San Francisco and London to Portugal and beyond.

About fuseproject & fusedigital

fuseproject was founded in 1999 by Swiss designer, entrepreneur and educator, Yves Béhar. The multidisciplinary design studio collaborates with partners globally to deliver category-changing products and experiences in technology, robotics, furniture and consumer goods. fuseproject's unparalleled design offerings extend beyond physical delivery to include design strategy, graphics and branding, product naming, UI/UX and experiential built spaces. In 2021, fuseproject joined Plus Company , an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network. In 2023, fuseproject announced the launch of a new digital-first innovation and experiences design division, fusedigital, which works in close partnership with fuseproject's brand, strategy and product divisions. Notable collaborations with renowned partners include Herman Miller, Movado, Samsung, Puma, Issey Miyake, Prada, SodaStream, Nivea, The Ocean Cleanup and Fabien Cousteau's Proteus Ocean Group (POG). Visit fuseproject online at www.fuseproject.com . To learn more about fuseproject's new digital + innovation division, fusedigital, go to www.fuseprojectdigital.com .

