Geoawesomeness announces Regrid as a Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies of 2023

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoawesomeness announced the 5th Global Top 100 Geo, its annual list of the best geospatial companies in the world as determined by an expert committee. Regrid is honored to have made this list for the 2nd year in a row.

The expert committee consisted of 16 members including Dr. Nadine Alameh, Justyna Redelkiewicz, Chiara Solimini, Carly Morris, Wilfred Waters, Olivia Powell, Sives Govender, Jonathan Neufeld, Osamu Ochiai, Ng Siau Yong, Denise McKenzie, Maggie Cawley, Holli Howard, Esther Ogbu, Aleksander Buczkowski and Muthukumar Kumar.

The Geoawesomeness team reviewed over 800 companies and created a shortlist of 262 companies consisting of companies featured in the previous 3 editions, officially nominated companies and expert inputs. The expert committee then cast their votes on the shortlist of 262 companies helping decide the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies list for 2023.

"The annual list is an essential source of information about companies that are utilizing geospatial data and tools to solve problems," said Muthukumar Kumar, Managing Partner at Geoawesomeness "and is aimed to help our community make sense of the ever-changing geospatial industry ecosystem."

"Geoawesomeness has been at the forefront of identifying industry trends for over a decade and we are delighted to see 45 new entrants to our annual list. We are grateful to all members of our expert committee for their time and critical inputs in helping shape this year's list," said Aleksander Buczkowski, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Geoawesomeness.

See the 2023 list of Global Top 100 Geo here .

About Regrid

Regrid is an industry-leading property data and location intelligence company, serving an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale, including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com

About Geoawesomeness

Geoawesomeness is the world's largest geospatial community united by its belief in the power of location technology to transform the world for the better. Since its humble beginnings on April 20th 2011, Geoawesomeness has striven to be an open and inclusive platform for geospatial experts and enthusiasts to share their passion, knowledge and expertise for all things geo. With a team of people from all around the world, with different backgrounds, cultures and interests we aim to be not only the best geo-news platform but also to provide constructive commentary about all the awesome stuff that is happening in the geo-industry.

