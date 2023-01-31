Beach House Shake Wins Gold Award in PRODUCTS for Residential Construction Professionals' 2022 MVP Awards

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Shake, a product by Tando® Composites, has won the Gold Award in PRODUCTS for Residential Construction Professionals' 2022 Most Valuable Products (MVP) Awards. Recognized in the Exteriors Category, Beach House Shake®, the Authentic Composite Shingle, delivers the beauty of natural cedar shingles with the proven performance of a composite. MVP Award winners were presented with their awards during the 2023 International Builders Show.

A companion to Pro Builder Magazine, PRODUCTS recognizes the most innovative and impactful new products of 2022. A record number of entries were submitted in 2022,the winners of the 5th Annual MVP Awards were evaluated by a panel of prominent architects, designers, and professional builders. The awards recognize products across 16 categories of the residential construction industry.

"Our team is honored to win the highest award, the Gold, from PRODUCTS Magazine's distinguished 2022 MVP Awards for Beach House Shake," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Thanks to our advanced composite technology, Beach House Shake offers the authentic look of natural individual cedar shingles without compromise. Unlike natural cedar shingles, Beach House Shake will not discolor, and stay looking like the day they were installed. And for the installer, this product revolutionizes the cedar shingle installation process - less time, less waste and less fasteners on every project."

Beach House Shake delivers the coveted charm and beauty of natural cedar shingles with natural color variations, genuine saw cuts, and detailed grain patterns of natural cedar shingles. Its architecturally precise 5" re-squared and rebutted lines create individual shingles as unique as they are beautiful. With the proven performance and durability of a composite, Beach House Shake stays looking like the day it was installed. It is also Miami-Dade County-approved for High-Velocity Hurricane Zones and backed by a Beautiful Freedom 20-year limited warranty.

Beach House Shake is available in four natural cedar shades: Atlantica, a silvery gray reminiscent of bleached cedar shingles; Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

Learn more about Beach House Shake and view the list of winners here PRODUCTS Magazine's MVP Awards

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high-performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. For more information on Beach House Shake and TandoStone, visit http://www.tandobp.com or http://www.beachhouseshake.com.

