Crave InfoTech unveils SAP BTP-powered cMaintenance to usher in Industry 4.0 in Manufacturing

PISCATAWAY, N.J, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech has unveiled its new SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) powered product – cMaintenance. This ready-to-deploy product is ideal to usher in Industry 4.0, Process Automation, Enterprise Mobility, and Predictive Maintenance in the Manufacturing industry. It can work online or offline, and cross platform whether its Apple iOS, Windows, or Android.

cMaintenance merges automation and efficiency where users can follow smart Workflows in their Crave InfoTech app to move from assignment to technical completion in simple steps. The Workflows are pre-built, which means that the plant managers can instantly deploy the app for any asset maintenance process. The Workflow would work perfectly for its maintenance, right out of the box. It leverages the industry know-how of Crave InfoTech and the platform intelligence of SAP BTP.

The product is part of the greater Intelligent Asset Management suite of solutions from Crave InfoTech that helps companies along their Maintenance Maturity Curve. If a company wants to move from reactive to predictive maintenance, Crave InfoTech enables the underlying Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0 automation, Mobility, and process optimization with cMaintenance.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, said, "We all want better Manufacturing processes that are efficient, compliant, cost-effective, controllable, and with perfect task visibility. Using SAP BTP's fast processing and SAP Build Process Automation, cMaintenance can ensure the full compliance, efficiency, and task visibility along with full enterprise mobility."

Shrikant continued, "Simply put, the technicians and engineers can get their inspection or maintenance tasks on-the-go, scan the required assets and parts, follow the Workflow, and be done quickly. Everything is 100% digitized and 100% accurate."

Crave InfoTech is a key SAP and Zebra Technologies partner. This means that Crave can offer end-to-end automation, maintenance, and mobility solutions in one go – where everything works like clockwork.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is a fast-growing global tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Industry 4.0, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions.

Media Contact:

Faiz Shaikh

Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com

https://www.craveinfotech.com/products/intelligent-asset-management/maintenance/

https://www.craveinfotech.com/

Global number: 1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741167/Crave_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Crave InfoTech