Jay Rasik Modi Nominated for the Google Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Canadian National Business Awards

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - British Canadian Entrepreneur & Founder, Jay Rasik Modi has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year award, presented by Google and the Canadian National Business Awards for 2022.

"Thank you to Google and the Canadian National Business Awards. Growing a business in the past few years has not been easy given the global pandemic and economic conditions, so I am ever grateful for the recognition and am happy to accept the nomination" says Jay.

Jay has been an entrepreneur since before his teens. Having borrowed money from his father to start his very first commercial business in 2000, manufacturing organic pasta well ahead of the Organic food movement. From there Jay dabbled into real estate, "fixing and flipping" small homes. Jay subsequently dropped out of the University of Calgary after attending for 6 months and went on to create a successful real estate business, until 2010 when he expanded the asset management side of his skill set and focused on that industry, raising funds to purchase mortgage-backed securities. During that time Jay also established offices in Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, CA, and was the Executive Producer of twelve movies, some of which became highly popular and are currently streamed on Netflix. Fast forward to today, Jay has invested in and helped build many of Canada's top performing Financial Technology (FinTech) Platforms and continues to stay focused on the FinTech space where he sees massive growth and opportunity over the next few years.

"The opportunity in FinTech is as big as it ever was" Says Jay. "With the onset of Artificial Intelligence, the outsourcing of employees and the pace at which paid media and organic SEO can be ranked, the opportunity for Tech companies to position themselves correctly is endless. I see a decade or more of intense and focused growth potential at the very least for tech-based firms. Beyond that I will leave to your imagination, but Tech doesn't stop, and it will continue to evolve and revolutionize the way we all do business, and the way consumers interact with companies and each other." Says Jay.

About Jay Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Jay Rasik Modi moved to Canada in 1998. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, a household goods trading company, while he was in high school and went on to creating an Organic Pasta Company. Jay then launched a real estate company which subsequently took off and was very successful. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he cites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within various business sectors. Jay has been involved in Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate and now focuses heavily on the FinTech and Technology Industries.

About The Canadian National Business Awards

The Canadian National Business Awards are designed to recognize and applaud the contribution that business owners provide to Canada's economy. Canadian entrepreneurs are more than just business owners of a successful company, they are the innovators of our country. Through their flourishing businesses, they push our economy to the next level and are what our communities are structured on. The business awards represent excellence and accomplishment for entrepreneurs because it recognizes and validates all the hard work, they have put into making a successful business. The awards also represent several opportunities for businesses, including increasing their credibility to investors and customers. When an entrepreneur takes home a business award, it solidifies their reputation – enhancing trustworthiness in the eyes of others.

To find out more about Jay, or for more information, please contact via email info@bfcmediacorp.com

