Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What's New in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there's always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.

Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach is introducing all-new experiences this spring including the notable Sloth Valley habitat along with Ripley's Illusion Lab, Ripley's Crazy Golf, Ripley's Mirror Maze expansion and Ripley's Haunted Adventure.

"Myrtle Beach International Airport saw record attendance in 2022, and we're determined to continue that upward projection through 2023," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We believe more people are visiting the Grand Strand than ever before because the destination is constantly expanding, renewing and offering a truly unique experience for every type of traveler."

Visitors can enjoy new developments in 2023 and beyond, like:

All-New Activities & Attractions

Downtown Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District – Major revitalization efforts are underway in downtown Myrtle Beach . The planned construction in the Arts & Innovation District will include a new apartment building, stores, restaurants and even a gym. Renovations will also include restoring the Broadway Theater into a 300-seat performing arts center. Major revitalization efforts are underway in downtown. The planned construction in thewill include a new apartment building, stores, restaurants and even a gym. Renovations will also include restoring the Broadway Theater into a 300-seat performing arts center.

Surfworks Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach will soon be home to South Carolina's first man-made surf park, called Surfworks . The park's surfing lagoon will generate up to 1,000 waves per hour, with waves between 2-6 feet tall. The development will also include an amphitheater to accommodate up to 15,000 people, a surf school, a restaurant and a brewery. will soon be home tofirst man-made surf park, called. The park's surfing lagoon will generate up to 1,000 waves per hour, with waves between 2-6 feet tall. The development will also include an amphitheater to accommodate up to 15,000 people, a surf school, a restaurant and a brewery.

Ripley's Aquarium Offers New Attractions – Ripley's Aquarium is introducing all-new experiences in Myrtle Beach this spring. These exciting, family-friendly attractions include the notable Sloth Valley habitat – bringing guests face-to-face with the adorable, two-toed species – as well as the Ripley's Illusion Lab, Ripley's Crazy Golf, Ripley's Mirror Maze expansion and Ripley's Haunted Adventure. is introducing all-new experiences inthis spring. These exciting, family-friendly attractions include the notable Sloth Valley habitat – bringing guests face-to-face with the adorable, two-toed species – as well as the Ripley's Illusion Lab, Ripley's Crazy Golf, Ripley's Mirror Maze expansion and Ripley's Haunted Adventure.

Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play – A new family entertainment complex is coming to Myrtle Beach's Coastal Grand Mall in February 2023 . The 52,500-square-foot Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play will offer an immersive, augmented reality bowling experience, as well as an arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing and more. A new family entertainment complex is coming toCoastal Grand Mall in. The 52,500-square-footwill offer an immersive, augmented reality bowling experience, as well as an arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing and more.

Surfside Beach Pier Reconstruction – After being destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the town of Surfside Beach is reconstructing their iconic pier, making it stronger and safer than ever before. The new pier will feature a restaurant and vendor space and is slated to reopen in spring of 2023. – After being destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the town ofis reconstructing their iconic pier, making it stronger and safer than ever before. Thewill feature a restaurant and vendor space and is slated to reopen in spring of 2023.

Can't-Miss Culinary

Kainan Filipino Eatery – First-time restaurant owners, Steve and Grace Harrington , moved to South Carolina looking for the best place to open their authentic Filipino restaurant, Kainan Filipino Eatery . The Conway restaurant serves up traditional Filipino breakfast items, appetizers, noodle dishes and desserts. – First-time restaurant owners,, moved tolooking for the best place to open their authentic Filipino restaurant,. Therestaurant serves up traditional Filipino breakfast items, appetizers, noodle dishes and desserts.

Seawitch Cafe – Myrtle Beach resident Tina Littleton opened the Seawitch Cafe in October 2022 in The Market Common. The quaint cafe offers a variety of delicious breakfast staples, such as omelets, avocado toast, donuts and other pastries. residentopened theinin The Market Common. The quaint cafe offers a variety of delicious breakfast staples, such as omelets, avocado toast, donuts and other pastries.

Don's Deli – With 40 years of New York-style deli experience, Don Jackson opened Don's Deli with his son in fall of 2022. The Conway restaurant serves up New York-style sandwiches and a full line of desserts with customers raving about the deli's delicious bites. With 40 years of New York-style deli experience,openedwith his son in fall of 2022. Therestaurant serves up New York-style sandwiches and a full line of desserts with customers raving about the deli's delicious bites.

Bubba's Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill – A sister restaurant to the beloved Bubba's Fish Shack, is now open in Myrtle Beach . Bubba's Fish Camp offers a beach-inspired menu with fried and grilled seafood along with meats smoked in-house. It's also conveniently located right across from Broadway at the Beach. – A sister restaurant to the beloved Bubba's Fish Shack, is now open inoffers a beach-inspired menu with fried and grilled seafood along with meats smoked in-house. It's also conveniently located right across from Broadway at the Beach.

Lodging & Transportation Developments

Holiday Inn Club Vacations – Holiday Inn Club Vacations is building a new resort on the Grand Strand that will feature 152 bedroom villas, each including patios with ocean views and a portion designated for luxury options. The hotel is expected to be completed in 2024.

Flight Routes – Southwest Airlines announced a new direct flight from Denver, CO (DEN) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) starting June 10 .

Images and renderings can be found here . For more information on what's new in Myrtle Beach, head to www.visitmyrtlebeach.com .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has 60 miles of beautiful ocean front.

