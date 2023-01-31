Rakuten Advertising named mThink's Best Affiliate Network for 12 Consecutive Years

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising has been named the world's best affiliate network for the 12th year in a row by mThink—publishers of the Blue Book performance marketing network rankings. The Blue Book Best Cost Per Sale (CPS) Affiliate Networks list is chosen by the global performance marketing community's advertisers and publishers.

(PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Advertising) (PRNewswire)

"For 12 years in a row, Rakuten Advertising has remained at the top of our list as the #1 affiliate network," says Chris Trayhorn, Founder and CEO of mThink. "Our Blue Ribbon Panel of experts continue to recognize Rakuten Advertising's industry-best customer service, advanced technology and analytics, undeniable results, and overall commitment to excellence."

Every year, mThink identifies the top affiliate networks in the performance marketing industry with an extensive research survey. Fielded by over 25,000 advertisers, publishers, and agencies, the survey identifies the top affiliate cost-per-sale (CPS) networks. The results of this survey are augmented with additional research and insights from a panel of industry experts. Panelists rank these industry leaders by analyzing several different categories—including reputation, influence, clientele, popularity, and scale. Over 400 networks are considered by mThink for their Blue Book Top 20 rankings.

"Being recognized as the best affiliate network by our partners and peers for 12 consecutive years is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Nick Stamos, CEO, Rakuten Advertising. "We are honored by this recognition from mThink. Our focus on building strong partnerships and delivering results for our clients and partners has been the key to our success. We are thankful for the continued trust and support of our advertiser and publisher ecosystem."

"Going forward, we will continue to invest in advanced technology, data science, and services to connect advertisers with the right partners, help publishers leverage their audience, and expand our global network," continued Stamos. "We will also be rolling out new influencer services and creating new publisher tools to deliver more customization and optimize their data and inventory, while helping brands leverage our global reach and scale for their own expansion."

Click here to learn more about Rakuten Advertising's award-winning affiliate network.

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising delivers performance-driven, brand-driven, and people-driven ad solutions that help the world's top brands connect with unique, highly engaged audiences – from first impression to final sale. Backed by industry-leading technology, global media properties, and the largest, high-quality partner network, Rakuten Advertising taps into decades of data and experience to develop the strategies and ad experiences that will drive engagement, sales, loyalty, and beyond. A leader in the industry since its beginnings, Rakuten Advertising is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at RakutenAdvertising.com.

Contact:

Steven Shaw

steven.shaw@rakuten.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rakuten Advertising