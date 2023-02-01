Atreo Advances its Mission to Modernize RTSM with v1.2 Product Release

Unveiling the Latest Advancements in RTSM Delivery: Atreo's v1.2 Release to be Presented at SCOPE 2023, February 7-8th in Orlando

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a Clinical Development SaaS company committed to modernizing and simplifying RTSM delivery, has announced release of v1.2 of their next generation platform in advance of SCOPE 2023.

"Atreo's arrival to the market signified a turning point in the Life Sciences industry," said Atreo's CEO, Ryan Harrison. "Interest from clinical teams in our next generation RTSM solution has been encouraging to say the least. We have been privileged to collaborate with numerous forward-thinking sponsors and CROs who have embraced our unique and streamlined approach to RTSM delivery. Atreo's v1.2 release builds upon the expansive foundation of our platform by enabling delivery of custom reports via simple configuration at no cost, incorporating numerous functionality refinements, and integrating unique features that further empower our end users to effectively manage supply strategies and depots at a level uncommon of legacy RTSM providers."

"Our initial, bold vision of what can be accomplished by leveraging advanced, modern technology paired with a collaborative and simplified delivery model has exceeded both our expectations and those of our sponsor partners," said Atreo's COO, Jon Ball. "Several of our early client partners were RTSM SMEs who recognized the advantages of Atreo's simplified approach. Collaborating with clients who understood the benefits of our delivery model and possessed a level of RTSM expertise comparable to that of Atreo's team provided a unique opportunity to gather highly attuned feedback on our process and platform. We are greatly appreciative of their partnerships and eager to support future clinical teams in modernizing their RTSM experiences."

Experience the Future of RTSM: Visit Atreo's Team of Experts at Booth 334 for a Demonstration of our Next-Generation Solution.

About Atreo (https://atreo.io)

Atreo is a technology company, comprised of seasoned clinical technology experts, that has created the next generation RTSM platform. Atreo empowers clinical teams to modernize their RTSM experience with unparalleled agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing methods. Atreo has resolved all common pain points typical of legacy providers, offering a multitude of benefits with a specific emphasis on:

Speed: 1 - 2 week RTSM build from Kickoff to Go-Live

Quality Quantified : Modern testing practices mitigating RTSM risk

Agility: Simplified system changes at no cost and unmatched speed and quality

