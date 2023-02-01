GNC and GHOST® Continue to Glow Up with Exclusive Launch of GHOST® GLOW V2

GNC and GHOST® Continue to Glow Up with Exclusive Launch of GHOST® GLOW V2

Drop features fresh formula with key ingredients, new flavors, and two unique, on-the-go formats

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic health is being redefined and for many consumers that definition includes skincare and beauty support. Within GNC 's curated assortment of science-backed products is a portfolio stocked with collagen, beauty supplements, women's health supplements, and skincare solutions. GHOST® is adding to this powerful lineup with GHOST ® GLOW V2. To help optimize skin, GHOST® GLOW V2 was revamped to include the original formula's clinically studied ingredients, swapping DIM for hyaluronic acid, and swapping sucralose with stevia.

GHOST® GLOW V2 (PRNewswire)

"Skin health is becoming more of a priority within our consumers' holistic wellness goals. We want to deliver on this demand with more solutions that are multifaceted, drive results, and taste great," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "This drop with GHOST® highlights our shared focus on continuous innovation and improvement while also featuring products in new convenient delivery formats with distinct ingredients that make a noticeable impact."

GHOST ® GLOW V2 is centered on several featured ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid – Emphasizes skin hydration and moisture retention

Setria® L-Glutathione – The body's master antioxidant helping to protect against harmful free radicals that promote the cell aging process

This exclusive drop features two refreshing flavors in convenient on-the-go powder sticks in "MANGO MARGARITA" and "PIÑA COLADA," in addition to a brand new CAPSULES format, for added ease of use.

"GHOST® and GNC collaborations always bring something innovative to the table and the exclusive launch of GLOW V2 exemplifies that commitment," said Dan Lourenco, Co-founder and CEO, GHOST®. "Since inception we've proudly listened to community feedback to grow and get better. The updated GLOW formula includes a clinically backed dose of hyaluronic acid, a well-known and sought after ingredient in the category, features fun, inspired flavors, and now comes in convenient and portable stick packs so users can GLOW everywhere they go."

"MANGO MARGARITA" and CAPSULES were the first to hit retail shelves on January 26, 2023 and "PIÑA COLADA" will be available on both ghostlifestyle.com, in-store, and online at GNC on February 8, 2023.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com . To learn more about GHOST®, visit https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/ .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, SOUR PATCH KIDS®, SONIC®, WARHEADS®, SWEDISH FISH®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC