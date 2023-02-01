LG UNDERSCORES EXPERTISE IN DESIGN & FUNCTION WITH NEW KITCHEN LINEUP AT KBIS 2023

Award-Winning Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX, InstaView Electric Double Wall Oven, InstaView Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range Showcased

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expertly marrying design and function, the latest kitchen appliance lineup from LG Electronics USA on display this week at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show is highlighted by a new counter-depth refrigerator with a cutting-edge design and enhanced food preservation and cooking appliances with advanced culinary technologies that offer greater convenience and peace of mind for home cooks.

The new Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerator brings a sleek, built-in look and sophisticated style to the kitchen with LG’s mirror InstaView panel, flat door design and discreet pocket handles. (PRNewswire)

Elegant and Spacious Refrigeration

The new Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerator-freezer brings a sleek, built-in look and sophisticated style to the kitchen with LG's mirror InstaView panel, flat door design and discreet pocket handles. Bordered in stainless steel, the gleaming mirror-coated glass panel covers the entire right-hand door of the refrigerator. And by knocking twice, users can view the contents of inside the fridge without having to open the door – helping to prevent unnecessary cold air loss and energy consumption.

LG's new 25.5-cubic-foot counter-depth refrigerator features a generous capacity for storing food and beverages, even with a reduction in depth compared to our conventional French-Door models.1 To maximize internal storage space, LG redesigned several of the fridge's core components – slimming down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing the thickness by applying enhanced insulation.

Even though its expansive interior offers 25 percent more storage capacity compared to LG's previous counter-depth models, 2 the new French-Door refrigerator has a smaller footprint, helping to save more space in the kitchen. The Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX can also create four types of ice – cubed, crushed, mini-cubed and LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ – providing multiple options for any occasion.

Effortless Home Cooking Technology

The LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven and Electric Double Slide-in Range round out the brand's kitchen innovations for 2023. With a clean, modern design, the InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven features the exclusive "knock twice" InstaView door, allowing home cooks to check the cooking status without disturbing the temperature by letting hot air escape.

The new oven also comes equipped with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that employs precision temperature control to help users create restaurant-quality meals at home. LG TurboCook™ speed oven allows owners to cook up to four-times faster than a traditional oven3, giving users speed like a microwave without sacrificing results. Save time and skip the preheat with Infrared Heating™ that heats super-fast and delivers conventional oven-quality results. And for those who love the taste and texture of fried food, Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavorful dishes with less fat, and no preheating required.

With its 7.3-cubic-foot -capacity, LG's InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range offers even more convenience, making it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. The new slide-in range also leverages LG's ProBake Convection® technology to cook quickly and thoroughly, so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. And thanks to LG's UltraHeat™ Power Burner technology that dials up the cooking power and reduces cook times, there is more flexibility with heat control for super-fast boiling and scorch-free simmering.

Get Connectivity and Care with ThinQ

These smart kitchen appliances are all equipped with ThinQ® – allowing users to monitor and manage key functions from their smartphone. LG's new slide in ranges and wall ovens offer offer seamless integration with the ThinQ Recipe® feature that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes and over 10,000 shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experience.4 Powered by SideChef, LG ThinQ Recipe delivers a more complete and convenient home cooking experience by centralizing all smart kitchen services and content from LG in one place. Finally, ThinQ Care monitors appliances and notifies owners about usage, maintenance, plus early diagnosis. ThinQ Care helps homeowners understand their appliance needs, avoid any potential problems, and help keep their LG appliances running their best.

LG's full suite of kitchen appliances and more will be on display at its booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, # W3045) during KBIS 2023 in Las Vegas, through Feb. 2.

1As compared to previous LG models without advanced cooling technologies

2Based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

3Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process.

3LG ThinQ Recipe app is applicable for models featuring Scan to Cook. Services and features may vary depending on model or region. LG ThinQ Recipe will also be available on previous WiFi models.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

With its 7.3-cubic-foot -capacity, LG’s InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range offers even more convenience, making it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. (PRNewswire)

With a clean, modern design, the InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven features the exclusive “knock twice” InstaView door, allowing home cooks to check the cooking sta-tus without disturbing the temperature by letting hot air escape. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA