P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL -- Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Tide -- are Bringing the Unofficial Locker Room Sport to Super Bowl LVII Week

P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature eight of the NFL's top table tennis virtuosos - including Jared Goff , Raheem Mostert , Budda Baker , and more - competing in a double-elimination tournament that will ultimately crown a single champion

Fans can tune in and watch P&G Battle of the Paddles live at Twitch.TV/TwitchSports and Amazon.com/deals beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday , Feb. 8

As part of the P&G Battle of the Paddles livestream on Twitch, viewers can take advantage of exclusive brand deals available on Amazon

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Football League (NFL) prepares for Super Bowl LVII, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and its brands — Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Tide — are heating up the competition off the field with the announcement of the first-ever P&G Battle of the Paddles livestreaming on Twitch. The exclusive table tennis tournament will put eight of the NFL's elite players head-to-head in a double-elimination tournament, with one champion securing bragging rights rivaled only by a Super Bowl title. Fans can tune in to every chop, block and rally LIVE on Twitch & Amazon.com Wednesday, February 8 beginning at 7 p.m. ET with exclusive Amazon brand deals available to viewers of the livestream.

P&G Battle of the Paddles to feature eight of the NFL's top table tennis players competing in a bracket-style tournament

Within the cultural zeitgeist of football fandom, table tennis has taken off as a staple inside locker rooms across the NFL, accumulating its own lore and legends: fierce team competitions being held to assign power rankings designating top players and even players studying film in hopes of picking up new techniques to improve their game. As the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide are preparing each P&G Battle of the Paddles participant to look, feel and be their best ahead of the competition.

P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature an exclusive roster of competitors, who like Head & Shoulders are never not working on their skills - when they're not on the practice field, they're known within their respective locker rooms to constantly be fine-tuning their table tennis talents. To help ensure they come to the tables ready for battle, each participant will be equipped with trusted P&G products like Old Spice to stay fresh with Swagger under the spotlight and Gillette for a fresh shave, because when you look good, you game good. Among the elite eight who will be competing for the illustrious title, Jared Goff, representing the Detroit Lions and Gillette, is already packing his paddles.

"As an NFL player, I enjoy being competitive — on the field, in the locker room, anywhere," Goff said. "So when I heard about the P&G Battle of the Paddles, I was all in. I've got years' worth of experience on the table, and I know Gillette is gonna help give me that extra boost of confidence I'll be using to bring home the title."

"We're thrilled to once again be a part of an event as momentous as the Super Bowl, and this year, we look forward to bringing another sport to the desert with P&G Battle of the Paddles," said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. "We encourage both NFL and table tennis fans to tune into a first-of-its-kind Twitch livestream that will showcase some friendly competition between NFL stars."

P&G Battle of the Paddles will be broadcast LIVE beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Twitch.TV/TwitchSports and Amazon.com/deals. Co-hosted by Twitch streamers BridgetCase and GoldenBoyFTW , the livestream will be produced with the Twitch community in mind. It will feature opportunities for viewers to take advantage of exclusive deals on Amazon, as well as interactive opportunities for viewers to be a part of the action. With less than a week until players square off at the table, mark your calendars for the big game before The Big Game to see who will take home the title at the first-ever P&G Battle of the Paddles.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news .

