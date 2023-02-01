Women's Business Enterprise National Council Names America's Top Corporations for Women-Owned Businesses for 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to recognize 66 corporations with the prestigious 2023 WBENC America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award, the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth and opportunities for women-owned businesses.

The 2023 America's Top Corporations for WBEs award honors those corporations that have demonstrated a continuous and growing commitment to creating business opportunities for women-owned businesses within their supply chains. WBENC applauds the 2023 honorees for successfully implementing diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation for women's business enterprises.

"The 2023 WBENC America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises know that WBEs are critical to driving new sources of revenue, identifying innovation and growth opportunities, and contributing to important Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) goals and initiatives," said Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC. "We are proud to recognize these impactful Top Corporations as we work together in our mutual commitment to fueling the growth and development of women-owned businesses."

The 2023 WBENC America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (by industry clusters):

The Agriculture, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Retail industries provide outreach to WBEs, tapping into several demographics in efforts to educate about their industry as well as providing avenues for women-owned businesses with innovative products to connect with the right buyers.

Cargill

The Coca-Cola Company

Kellogg Company

Macy's, Inc.

The ODP Corporation

PepsiCo

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Sodexo

Target

Walmart Inc.

In the Automotive, Transportation and Logistics industries, these leaders, with robust Tier 2 programs, invest in WBEs by going deep into their supply chains to mentor suppliers.

Adient

Cummins Inc.

FedEx

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Nissan Group of the Americas

Stellantis

TOYOTA

UPS

The Biotech, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry leaders provide WBEs with industry insights and emerging innovation trends critical to doing business in this industry as part of the WBENC focus on innovation.

Bristol Myers Squibb

CVS Health

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc

Merck

Pfizer Inc.

Vizient, Inc.

In the Chemicals, Energy, and Utilities sectors, these corporations are impacting the next generation of women-owned businesses to ensure sustainability of future supply and their business models, such as investing in advanced education and/or mentoring by industry executives.

American Water

BASF Corporation

bp America Inc.

Chevron

DTE Energy

DuPont

Entergy Services, LLC

ExxonMobil Corporation

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Shell USA, Inc.

Southern California Edison

Vistra

Top Corporations in the Professional Services, Financial Services, Insurance, Real Estate & Facilities Management industries have leading programs addressing barriers faced by women-owned businesses. In addition, there is external investment in programs that support women-owned businesses, particularly in the education of financial health and access to capital.

Accenture

Allstate Insurance Company

American Family Insurance

Bank of America

Capital One

CBRE

EY

Fifth Third Bank

Nationwide

Robert Half International

Truist

Wells Fargo

The Technology, Aerospace & Defense industries make impactful investments in professional development programs for WBEs, including a focus on digital transformation.

Apple Inc.

AT&T

CDW

Comcast NBCUniversal

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

Pitney Bowes

Raytheon Technologies

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Verizon

The Travel & Hospitality and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation industries are making an impact with their category strategy approach to supplier diversity, focusing on specific needs in their supply chain and opening opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Hilton

Marriott International

MGM Resorts International

The Walt Disney Company

The Top Corporations will be honored during the 2023 WBENC National Conference, the largest event of its kind focused on women-owned businesses. More than 4,000 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders will gather March 20-23, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Learn more about WBENC America's Top Corporations for WBEs: https://www.wbenc.org/about-wbenc/awards/top-corporations-for-womens-business-enterprises/

Learn more about the 2023 WBENC National Conference: https://www.wbenc.org/conference/

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.

