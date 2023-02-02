ALLEN MEDIA GROUP AND CONDÉ NAST PARTNER TO ADD BON APPÉTIT, ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST AND GQ TO THE LOCAL NOW FREE-STREAMING SERVICE

Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ FAST Channels Now Streaming on Local Now

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Now – Allen Media Group's leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – is proud to announce the launch of three new Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels in partnership with Condé Nast Entertainment – Condé Nast's award-winning global film and television production company and global digital network and studio, distributing entertainment in every format across all platforms. Local Now has added these three Condé Nast FAST channels to its lineup:

Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ.

Local Now viewers can stream popular Bon Appétit series such as ANDRÉ MACK'S WORLD OF WINE, REVERSE ENGINEERING, and FROM THE TEST KITCHEN. From the Architectural Digest portfolio are hit series such as OPEN DOOR and ON THE MARKET. And the extensive lineup of GQ original series include 10 ESSENTIALS, THE BREAKDOWN, MY FIRST MILLION, and ICONIC CHARACTERS.

"Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ are phenomenal global brands known for their engaging and excellent content. We are thrilled to bring these Condé Nast FAST channels that house such rich and entertaining series to our Local Now viewers," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Local Now's goal is to deliver our viewers the best local news, lifestyle and entertainment channels for FREE, and this new partnership with Condé Nast enhances the Local Now free-streaming platform."

"From food journalism, men's fashion and culture to design and architecture, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest and GQ are three iconic brands with deeply passionate and avid fans," said Ani Shehegian, Senior Vice President of Digital Video English at Condé Nast Entertainment. "We look forward to sharing our unique, original content that inspires, entertains, and delights the Local Now audiences."

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. ( www.LocalNow.com )

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

ABOUT CONDÉ NAST ENTERTAINMENT

Leveraging a century of culture-defining journalism from The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, WIRED, Vogue, GQ, Architectural Digest and more, Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) is an award-winning global film and television production company and a global digital network and studio, distributing entertainment in every format across all platforms. CNE has been recognized by the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, News & Documentary Emmy Awards, Webby Awards, ASME Awards, and Cannes Lions awards, among others.

