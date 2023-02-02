AnswersNow raises $11M in Series A funding to scale the reach of quality, personalized virtual ABA therapy

In a round led by Left Lane Capital, AnswersNow secures capital to provide more families with access to expert-level autism support.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswersNow , the next-gen platform for digital Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with a mission to deliver high-quality, personalized therapy to all, today announced it has closed $11 million in Series A financing. The round was led by Left Lane Capital, a venture capital and growth equity firm that invests in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses. Additional backing was provided by new and existing investors, including American Family Institute for Social Impact, Blue Heron Capital, Difference Partners, and former Kadiant CEO Lani Fritts.

AnswersNow will use the funding to expand the reach of its ABA therapy services into more states across the U.S., to grow its skilled team of PhD and Master's-level clinicians, and to improve the user experience of its interactive virtual platform.

"One of the most significant pain points for families of individuals with autism, ADHD and other developmental disabilities is access to quality care. AnswersNow is changing that with our approach and our virtual platform," said Jeff Beck, AnswersNow CEO and Co-founder. "This latest round of funding enables us to impact the lives of more families, many of whom have been sitting on waitlists for months, or who live in areas where there's not even one board-certified clinician. With no waitlist and a robust team of PhD and Master's-level clinicians on-hand, we can quickly connect families to individualized, effective therapy from the safety and comfort of their homes."

Henry Toole, at Left Lane Capital said, "AnswersNow challenges the status quo by providing high-touch, quality virtual care for people diagnosed with autism. They've already helped individuals reach incredible milestones across their communication, self-care and behavior skills. We are thrilled to partner with the team at AnswersNow to help them redefine how care is delivered to families across the U.S., especially in areas that lack access to high-quality care."

Founded in 2017, AnswersNow pairs families with a dedicated clinician for behavioral therapy sessions hosted on its custom-built virtual platform. The platform was designed with the help of clinicians to mirror the controlled environment of an in-person therapy experience. It uses special screen features that eliminate distractions and integrated activities focused on things like memory and recognition to engage clients in their care. In 2022 alone, the platform enabled the company's clinical team to facilitate 10,000+ hours of therapy.

In a recent feedback survey, 96% of AnswersNow parents and caregivers reported seeing improvements in their family members' behavior and or language skills, and 100% said they were satisfied with their care. This funding will allow AnswersNow to develop more features that will further enhance the effectiveness and ease of its virtual care delivery.

AnswersNow currently employs a network of clinicians from across the country, and partners with the nation's leading health insurers, including Medicaid, United Health Care, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"Our mission at AnswersNow has always been to make the world as big as possible for the individuals we serve," said Jeff. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Left Lane Capital and a group of investors who clearly understand that mission and are committed to expanding access to care."

ABOUT ANSWERSNOW:

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families by increasing the immediacy, accessibility and quality of care through our personalized virtual ABA therapy. In 2022, our proprietary digital platform enabled our network of PhD and Master's-Level clinicians to facilitate 10,000+ hours of therapy to families in Georgia and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .

ABOUT LEFT LANE:

Left Lane Capital is a New York-based global venture capital firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Tovala, FightCamp, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlanecap.com .

