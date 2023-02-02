EarFun's New Air Pro 3 is World's 1st LE-Audio ANC Wireless Earbuds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An entirely new TWS earbud flagship that combines an industry-first LE Audio technology, the latest Qualcomm chip, Bluetooth 5.3, and low-latency aptX certification in an all-new elegant metallic texture body.

Award-winning wireless audio company EarFun will launch their upcoming TWS earbud flagship, the Air Pro 3, making it the world's first ANC wireless earbuds to debut highly-efficient LE-Audio Bluetooth architecture. The Air Pro 3's combination of features, design, and specs puts premium audio and the latest advances in Bluetooth technology into the hands of everyday people who want to focus on their work and elevate their daily soundtrack.

Incredible Sound, Quietly

Adopting next-generation Bluetooth technology, the Air Pro 3 features LE Audio with the new audio codec LC3. This delivers an impressively-low power consumption, but with a significant improvement in sound quality over the common SBC codec during low-battery states. In fact, the bass response becomes guttural, powerful. The sound overall is simply superior. Paired with the QuietSmart 2.0 Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation system, the Air Pro 3 silences the outside world up to 43dB. In addition, the sound of wind shear is subdued with an Anti-Wind Noise algorithm that works every millisecond.

aptX Adaptive Audio keeps latency low while enhancing the quality of streamed audio over Bluetooth between compatible devices. With the growing popularity of headphone DACs, many manufacturers are embracing Bluetooth streamed audio thanks to these protocols, and the Air Pro 3 confidently takes advantage with its higher specs and refined tuning.

Bringing the audio to life are a pair of sizable 11mm Wool Composite Dynamic Drivers. Voices are heard with well-defined clarity, between the spacious bass and stellar treble response.

Work and Play Companion

The Air Pro 3 takes further advantage of the fully customizable EarFun Audio App, giving listeners the ability to make adjustments to your sound preferences, or emphasize dialogue when streaming.

While using multiple devices, the Air Pro 3 can stay connected to two devices simultaneously, working in combination with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, smart watch, tablet, or PC.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 is featured thanks to Qualcomm 's QCC 3071 SoC, the latest in wireless audio architecture, initiating an instant and reliable connection.

Talking and Gaming Uninterrupted

Whether working from home or safely driving hands-free, call quality has never been more important. You can expect less noise and super precise voice isolation with the Air Pro's Enhanced 6-Microphone array supported by Qualcomm's cVc 8.0 Echo Canceling and Noise Suppression (ECNS). Controls remain intuitive, with an all-in-touch control interface that helps you toggle calls or activate Voice Assistance. You can use the EarFun Audio App to set predefined actions.

When it comes to gaming, the Air Pro 3 knows lag is the enemy. Switching on the Game Mode will cap latency below 55s for an immersive, connected experience. And when things get intense, the IPX5 Sweat & Water resistance rating will keep you in the game, by keeping the elements out.

The battery life on the Air Pro 3 is substantial. Expect 9 hours on a single charge, more than enough for a full day. Using the USB-C charging case can give you a generous 36 hours more with ANC, and a whopping 45 hours when ANC is off. If you're in a hurry, you have the option of gaining a solid 2 hours of playtime on a quick 10-minute charge. Thankfully, the case is wireless charging compatible in case you left your USB-C cable at home.

New Design, Better Value

The Air Pro 3 will wear a fresh new design, clad in an elegant metallic texture body, with clean lines and subtle accents. As always, Earfun designs with all-day comfort in mind. The Air Pro 3 is a lightweight affair at 5.2g for each earbud and finding the right fit is a breeze with the 4 sizes of silicone tips provided.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 is priced at $79.99 and available for purchase on EarFun's website and Amazon now.

For more information on EarFun Air Pro 3 and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit www.myearfun.com.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

