Indigo Specialty Underwriters Partners with Xeneros Consulting Services to Offer Errors and Omissions Program for Property Field Adjusters

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeneros Consulting Services, an Indiana-based managing general agent, announced today that it has formed a new strategic partnership with Indigo Specialty Underwriters ("Indigo"), a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC, an Arizona-based insurance agency. The first program being offered is an errors and omissions policy specifically designed to insure independent property field adjusters specializing in catastrophic claim work.

Indigo Specialty Underwriters Partners with Xeneros to Offer Errors and Omissions Program for Property Field Adjusters

"This is the first of its kind insurance program designed for this very specific niche of adjusters," explains William Lindsay, SVP of Xeneros. "We are very excited about this new partnership and the amazing platform that Indigo Specialty Underwriters has provided for us."

Kate Walas, Indigo's Chief Underwriting Officer, adds, "This partnership with Xeneros allows independent adjusters access to our easy- to-use technology platform. The independent adjuster segment is a target risk class for Indigo, and we are excited to distribute our product through Xeneros."

The insurance program, which went live Jan. 1, provides an online platform for independent adjusters to complete an application which generates a fully underwritten quote for eligible applicants. Once the quote is accepted, the policy can be bound and issued in minutes, providing the insured instant access to their certificate of insurance. Coverage is available in all 50 states.

To learn more about this program, or to start writing with Xeneros today, please visit xeneros.net.

About Xeneros Consulting

Xeneros is an insurance license and compliance consulting firm with a newly formed MGA. They specialize in licensing, compliance, and insurance matters for third party administrators and property adjusting firms. Xeneros was founded in 2010, born of a need in the marketplace that was not being met by existing tools and solutions. This simple premise combined with an aggressive high-touch customer service focus makes Xeneros a unique organization.

About Indigo Specialty Underwriters

Indigo Specialty Underwriters, a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC, NPN 19970643, was established in 2021 and provides service-oriented, technology-enabled solutions to meet the needs of a broad range of professional liability risks. Find out more about Indigo Specialty Underwriters at www.indigouw.com and about Mission Underwriting Managers at www.missionunderwriters.com. For a full list of licenses, visit missionunderwriters.com/licensing.

Media Contacts

Xeneros Consulting

William J. Lindsay III

William.Lindsay@xeneros.net

972.934.4416

Indigo Specialty Underwriters

Kate Walas

kwalas@indigouw.com

SOURCE RYZE Claim Solutions