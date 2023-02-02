LEVRX IS THE PREFERRED PRESCRIPTION SAVINGS APP FOR CAPSTONE HEALTH ALLIANCE

TROY, N.Y. and ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Health Alliance has selected Levrx Technology Inc. to eliminate the stress that comes with finding the best deal on the right drug for their member hospitals' employees.

By putting the Levrx Member App in the hands of employees, they better understand their insurance benefit and find cost-saving options with just one click. This provides a return of time and money to those who are charged with keeping others healthy.

"Capstone Health Alliance continues to address the ongoing operational and patient care delivery challenges faced by our members, especially as they address and build out non-acute pharmacy services. Adding Levrx to the Capstone Pharmacy Services Portfolio, offers our members an opportunity to address and maximize the patient experience and retail pharmacy operations." says Fred J. Pane, R. Ph., FASHP, FABC, Director of Pharmacy Services at Capstone Health Alliance.

As one of the country's largest hospital and healthcare provider alliances, Capstone knows the negative effects that unreliable pharmacy cost and formulary information has on health. Capstone hospitals that implement Levrx can proactively provide patient-specific information that is necessary to lower costs and improve the pharmacy experience for both their employees and the hospitals.

"Our goal is to make the prescription process as efficient and affordable as possible," says Vikram Agrawal, President and CEO of Levrx Technology. "By embracing our technology, Capstone Health Alliance members can combat the skyrocketing costs of drugs," adds Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman of Levrx Technology.

About Levrx Technology: Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one digital platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

About Capstone Health Alliance: Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a group purchasing organization with a membership encompassing thousands of hospitals and healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone delivers real, measurable savings and provides actionable data that enables members to make better supply chain decisions, while also helping our membership to reduce overall cost, improve quality, and share best practices. Capstone members receive consistent price parity regardless of their size or location, access to exclusive educational opportunities, and support from dedicated supply chain professionals. Learn more about Capstone Health Alliance here, www.capstonehealthalliance.com

