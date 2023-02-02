H2H members include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Paul Hornung, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach, Doak Walker, and Charles Woodson

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse, the industry leader in providing quality menswear for over 50 years, and WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm and owner of the Joseph Abboud brand, announce their collaboration with H2H, an organization which represents the only men in the history of college and pro football to win a Heisman Trophy and to have been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tailored Brands created one-of-a-kind custom Joseph Abboud blazers exclusively for these esteemed athletes to wear during events leading up to Super Bowl LVII, taking place on Sunday, February 12th, in Phoenix, AZ.

MEN'S WEARHOUSE, WHP GLOBAL, AND H2H ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION CELEBRATING LEGENDARY FOOTBALL ATHLETES

"It was an honor to work alongside H2H to create bespoke Joseph Abboud blazers and acknowledge the extraordinary athletic achievements of these football legends," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "The blazers we produced in our New Bedford, MA, factory are customized with each player's name and feature an H2H logo lining. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to help these men look and feel their best during Super Bowl weekend and beyond."

The H2H Legends, and the newly created H2H Foundation, seek to create a legacy off the field equal to a greater than that of their on-field accomplishments. The H2H members include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Paul Hornung, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach, Doak Walker, and Charles Woodson.

Tim Brown, the 1987 Heisman Trophy Winner and 2015 Professional Football Hall of Fame inductee, who serves as the CEO of H2H, said of the partnership, "The H2H Legends community is appreciative and excited to wear the custom Joseph Abboud blazers created for our group by the team at Men's Wearhouse. It will give us a great look during H2H events throughout Super Bowl week and beyond."

The story of the H2H legends will be showcased in the documentary, The Perfect 10 presented by Prudential, from NFL Films and Hall of Fame Village Media. It will air the evening before the Super Bowl, on Saturday, February 11th, at 8 PM on FOX.

