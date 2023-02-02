NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: IS 2023 THE TIME FOR YOU TO PURSUE A NEW CAREER PATH?

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: IS 2023 THE TIME FOR YOU TO PURSUE A NEW CAREER PATH?

CAREER AND WORKPLACE EXPERT SHARES THE LATEST INSIGHTS INTO THE EMPLOYMENT MARKET AND TIPS FOR LAUNCHING A SUCCESSFUL JOB SEARCH

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Despite news of layoffs, hiring freezes and rescinded offers, the employment market remains strong — and now is an opportune time for professionals to shift their job search into high gear. Pursuing a new career path may feel daunting, but with the right approach and preparation, you can land a position that offers more personal and professional fulfillment, income and advancement potential.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9020152-robert-half-career-workplace-expert-2023-job-market-insight-and-successful-job-search-tips/

New research from Robert Half shows:

58% of companies anticipate hiring for new permanent positions and 72% expect to bring in more specialized contract professionals in the first half of 2023, up from six months ago.

Employers conduct an average of 4 interviews with a candidate before making an offer.

Beyond skills, the top factors that can tip the scales in an applicant's favor are:

Knowledge of the company Timeliness and professionalism during interviews Passion for the company's mission

Randi Weitzman discusses essential steps for landing a rewarding job in 2023. She also shares newly released data on the state of the current job market, as well as what employment trends to expect this year.

For more information please visit: www.roberthalf.com

ABOUT RANDI WEITZMAN:

Randi Weitzman is an executive director with global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. Based in Sacramento, she develops and oversees programs to connect employers with skilled professionals. During her 22-year career with Robert Half, Randi has successfully created and executed strategies to grow the business and improve employee retention, while serving as an authority on career and hiring trends.

View original content:

SOURCE Robert Half